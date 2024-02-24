Indian Embroideries: 4 Flowy Folklores Of Fabric And Threads

Pinterest/FPJ

The ethnic culture of embroidery is a historic filament, with regional identities and traditions that have been passed down through generations. Delicate fancy fabrics, Khadi, or your favourite faded denim—the threads and pearls can always glam up the attire with fresh, flaring rootstock of conventional embroidery art.

These patterns, with the creative wisdom of a hundred and thousand years, are befitting for every occasion, but it's also salient to know the details of these embroideries to perceive the stories behind the needles, threads, and patterns.

Zardozi: The Murmurs In Silver And Gold

Zardozi, or 'gold embroidery' is a gift from Persian chronicles. The 'Zar' (gold) with silver threads was widely popular since the Mughal epoch. The art bloomed under the subcontinental influence, and artisans also included rectangular, triangular, and animal graphs along with floral work. Golden leafy borders were used on Garara, Lahenga, and Salwar Kurta to add royal magic to the bridal and festive costumes.

The 'Togre' (framed calligraphy) and decorative hangings doted the Zardozi prints in the royal households. Now the art has tumbled to less dense designs on velvet and silk with artificial threads, but it's still listed as the foremost choice for festive or special occasions.

Kashidakari: Pride Of Immortal Flowers

The Kashmiri 'Pheran', 'Kasaba' and 'Phulharo' come with the blossoms and the colour of spring from 'Vadi-E-Kashmir'. The hand-stitched flowers on the woolen fabric never shrink or die until you abandon them.

Kashidakari, a blend of Kashmiri folklore of threads and the river-like heritage of Pujnab, the needlework on wool and cotton, is considered modest and momentous.

The colourful red, blue, purple, yellow, and green threads beautifully reflect the traditional endowment of the region and its roots.

Chikenkari: White-On-White To Light Shade Bliss

Chikankari hails from the city of Lucknow. The travel anecdotes of 'Megasthenes' have also mentioned the use of 'Muslin' with floral prints. This dense embroidery with white threads is light, sober, and sustainable. The delicate cotton and georgette allow the light and air to pass with a slow cascade.

It began with 'white-on-white' embroidery before the light colours were included in the colour palette. Now Mukaish, Kamdani, Mirrors, and tiny pearls are also used to decorate the Chikankari.

Phulkari: Amid The Floods Of Spring

The geometrical phulkari with bright colours is a gift from Punjab and Sindh. The word 'phulkari' means floral work. The square and tringular motifs are mostly used on shawls and dupattas.

The 'Phulkari' covers the entire garment with bright patches and is best to brighten up your aura.