The World Happiness Report has presented a list of different nations with shocking and distressing twists. India ranks 126 among 143 countries around the globe. According to analysts; discrimination, religious and patriarchal bigotry, and unjust developmental schemes are major reasons behind the tumbling data.

The annual report of happiness has been launched by the United Nations on Wednesday, March 20. This intends to record the actual growth scenarios to unveil the hollow drums of progress.

India Ranks 126 In The Presented Chart

However, our nation has upgraded 10 steps from its previous status of 136, but the data is somehow distressing for the joyous land of hope, co-existence and syncretic social standards.

Despite being the largest democracy with a blooming crux and great values of the 'Ganga-Jamuni' culture, the low ratio of happiness raises questions about loss of fraternity and deep-seated loopholes in the apparently gossamer fabric.

Between The Happiest And The Distressful Nations

Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Israel are listed as the happiest countries in the world, while Iraq, Nepal, Laos, Gabon and Ivory Coast exist on the narrowest points of index.

The report also defines the life-satisfaction ratio with a comparative texture across different generations and focuses on policies to mitigate economic disparities and psychological prejudices to promote the kernel of inclusivity.

Heading Toward Monstrous Positivity?

Taking note of the tools of suppression, bloodshed and massacre In Gaza, Israel's status in the index reveals the dominant and crooked parameters of life quality and related positivity. You need to double-check the measurements and definition of meaningful vitality to reject monstrous positivity in order to choose the well-being of wisdom and humanity.