India Launches First Comprehensive Guide To Grasslands & Open Ecosystems At UNCCD COP17 |

India has launched its first comprehensive guide on grasslands and open natural ecosystems at the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) at August 17, 2026. It highlightes the ecological, economic and cultural importance of these often-overlooked landscapes.

The guide aims to improve understanding of grasslands and other open ecosystems, which cover large areas across India and support a diverse range of plants, animals and communities. These landscapes include savannas, scrublands, semi-arid regions, meadows and other naturally open habitats.

India launches first comprehensive guide on grasslands

On August 17, 2026, India launched its first comprehensive Guide to Grasslands and Other Open Natural Ecosystems (ONEs) at the UNCCD COP17 summit in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The spacecraft captured images of the crater a week following the impact from 60 miles (96 kilometres) above, travelling at one mile per second. Flight controllers needed to angle the spacecraft so that its cameras faced the scene of the impact.

Environment Minister addresses launch event

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav virtually addressed the first-ever Guide to Grasslands and described the Guide as an important step towards recognising India’s open natural ecosystems. Sharing the photos of his virtual interaction on X (formally Twitter), he wrote, "Virtually addressed the side event on the launch of the first-ever Guide to Grasslands and Other Open Natural Ecosystems (ONEs) of India at the UNCCD COP17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia today."

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He added, "Highlighted the diversity and distribution of India’s grasslands and open natural ecosystems, their ecological importance, and the role of their restoration in achieving India’s Land Degradation Neutrality targets. The launch reaffirmed India’s commitment to a science-informed and landscape-based approach to land restoration and sustainable land management."

About grasslands

Grasslands are often mistakenly viewed as degraded forests or wastelands. However, ecologists have emphasised that many open ecosystems are naturally occurring habitats with their own distinct biodiversity. They provide important ecosystem services, including carbon storage, soil conservation, groundwater recharge and support for pollinators and wildlife.

The guide also draws attention to species that depend on grassland habitats. Several threatened and specialised animals and birds rely on these ecosystems for food, breeding and shelter.