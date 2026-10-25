India Astrology Forecast: Predictions for Politics, Gen Z Protests and 2027

After the onset of the new year (Gudi Padwa) of 2026 several events have unfolded which were never expected. Also added to this the transit Uranus entry into the sign Gemini added more fuel to the fire. Further, transit of Mars whose movement is very peculiar this year is also cause of all those are happening in India.

All the possible events those will unfold in the next few months in 2026 and also till April 2027 will be analysed through the charts of India, Gudi Padwa chart, Bharatiya Janta Party.

About the Gen Z movement, I had already predicted on June 5, 2026 on my YouTube channel. When we look at the Gudi Padwa chart of 2026 (March 19, 2026, at 6:53:17 IST, Delhi), we can see that there is a stellium of planets in the Asc rising Pisces.

There is a confluence of Venus (Lord of 3 and 8), Sun (Lord of 6), Saturn (Lord of 12) and Moon (Lord of 5). Confluence of Lords of 3, 6, 8, and 12 in Asc is not a good sign. Based on this we can infer that there will be many large-scale natural calamities.

We saw many people lost lives in several landslides due to heavy rains. Gen Z movements will only spread with the Opposition taking the stage.

The Sun signifying the political class will be afflicted by the transit Ketu, which will transit the sign Cancer on November 26, 2026. Sun also signifies the top government officials.

We can expect resignation of the EC and the ED and other agencies will also come under target. This also can be attributed to the transit of Mars in the sign of Cancer. Mars entered Cancer on September 19, 2026, and will move over to Leo on November 13, 2026.

From November 13 to 16, 2026, three planets — Ketu, Jupiter, and Mars — will be in Leo, which is also a period to watch for natural calamities as the sign Leo is the 4th house signifying natural calamities as per the India Independence chart (August 15, 1947, at 12 midnight at Delhi).

Mars as per the Gudi Padwa chart is the 9th lord signifying the top officials in the ED, EC, etc. Mars in Leo will turn retrograde on January 11, 2027, and will be in the fall retrograding to its debilitation sign Cancer on March 11, 2027.

Thereafter, Mars will stay in Cancer from March 11, 2027, to April 27, 2027. In the sign Leo it will be from April 27, 2027, to July 5, 2027. Thus, the stay between Cancer and Leo will be for 290 days.

This period from September 19, 2026, to July 5, 2027, will see several developments in India with respect to its borders like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc. Also, the agriculture sector will suffer heavily calling upon the Government to take initiatives to help the farmers. Several states are also reeling under drought.

When we look at the Bharatiya Janta Party (April 6, 1980, at 11.45 am at Delhi), we can see major developments happening. The chart has Sun in the 10th house Pisces at 23 deg. The transit Saturn entered the sign Pisces in the star of Revati on May 17, 2025. This triggered the Gen Z movement targeting the central government.

The transit Saturn which is retrograde in Pisces left the star Revati and entered Uttarabhadrapada on October 10, 2026. When this transit Saturn will turn direct on and enter the star Revati on February 8, 2027, there will be several negative developments in the Government.

Till February 8, 2027, the Gen Z will take a pause. However, the Opposition parties will keep up its pace of protests against the government.

Added to this the transit Ketu as stated earlier will enter the sign Cancer on the November 26, 2026, which will afflict the Sun in the BJP’s chart in the 10th house.

This will result in instability in the government and several changes can happen resulting into portfolio changes, NDA getting split, etc.

The bordering nations will be unstable and drought situation in few states will be severe. The protests and riots will increase from November 26, 2026.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com)