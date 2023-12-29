In Witty Response To Bunshah's Hilarious Post, ParleG Replaces Iconic Girl's face With Insta Influencer's Pic

parle g cover image changed | PARLE G OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM PAGE

Mumbai: Three Days after Content creator Zervaan J Bunshah's video where he put forth a hilarious question to his followers went viral, another hilarious post by ParleG Company on its Instagram page took its customers to a surprise.

Zervaan Bunshah had in his video asked, "If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr. Parle, or Parle G?". In the clip, Mr. Bunshan is seen sitting in a car with a confused look on his face while the catchy 'Ae Jee Oo Jee' track from Anil Kapoor's movie 'Ram Lakhan' plays in the background.

Parle G's witty response

In response, Parle G took to Instagram and posted a light hearted comment. The biscuit manufacturer joined in the fun and the official Parle-G account commented, "Bunshah ji, you can call us the OG."

Later, Parle-G also featured a smiling image of Mr Bunshah on the biscuit wrapper instead of the iconic girl and wrote, "While you figure out what to call the owner of Parle-G, you can call us your favorite biscuit to enjoy with a cup of chai. What say @bunshah ji,".

Zervaan Bunshah lauds Parle G's response

Influencer Zervaan Bunshah is known for his humorous takes and Parsi caricatures.

Zervaan was pleasantly surprised by Parle-G’s gesture and a fun season’s greetings and wrote in the comment section, “BAHAHAHAHAHA SEASONS GREETINGS INDEED. Parle G will always be my nourishment growing up, after any excursion, party, gathering, craving, saala fancy cake mein bhi ingredient rehta hai! I toh ate the biscuits as a kid thinking I'd become smarter. Usme toh kalti diya tum logon ne.”