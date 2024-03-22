Immediate Steps To Take If Holi Colours Enter Eyes: Dos & Don'ts | X

As we gear up for the festive fervour of Holi, it's essential to remember that amidst the colourful chaos, our eyes deserve special attention. Holi, the festival of colours, brings joy and merriment, but it also poses risks to our delicate eyes. Dr Preethi S, Regional Head Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital explains what needs to be kept in mind before playing holi.

Ensuring the Protection of Your Eyes: Dos and Don'ts

What to do if colour enters eyes?

STEP 1:

Do not rub your eyes, it can lead to corneal abrasion and damage the cornea. Immediately cleanse the hands.

STEP 2:

Take a palm full of cool and clean water. Gently try blinking the eyes in the water. Do not splash water into the eye as it can aggravate the injury. Also avoid using hot water.

STEP 3:

Do not try to remove any particulate matter using a handkerchief or tissue as it will only make it worse. If available, use a sterile eye wash solution for thorough cleansing. These solutions are formulated to remove contaminants and soothe irritation.

STEP 4:

Apply a cold compress to your closed eyelids to alleviate discomfort and reduce inflammation. A clean cloth soaked in cold water can serve as a makeshift compress



SOME FAQs

1. Can I wear contact lenses during Holi?

It's advisable to avoid wearing contact lenses during Holi festivities. Contact lenses can trap colour particles and increase the risk of eye irritation or infections.

2. Are natural colours safe for the eyes?

Natural colours derived from plants and flowers are generally safer for the eyes compared to synthetic colours. However, it's essential to exercise caution and promptly rinse your eyes if any irritation occurs.



3. How can I ensure my child's eye safety during Holi?

Equip your child with protective eyewear, supervise their playtime, and opt for natural colours to minimize the risk of eye irritation or harm.



4. What should I do if the Holi colour enters my eyes?

Immediately rinse your eyes with clean water and refrain from rubbing them. Seek medical attention if irritation persists or if you experience any vision disturbances.



5. Can sunglasses provide adequate eye protection during Holi?

While sunglasses offer some protection against colour splashes, they may not fully shield your eyes. It's best to complement sunglasses with protective goggles for comprehensive eye safety.