'I'm So Lucky To Be An Actor': Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Why She Loves Dressing Up In Bridal Silhouettes

Fatima Sana Shaikh | All images courtesy: Global India Couture Week 2025

Ravishing in red, Fatima Sana Shaikh will make you go weak in your knees with her stunning traditional silhouette at Global India Couture Week (GICW).

No stranger to the runway, she admitted to be nervous when she spoke to FPJ before the show. "I am sh*tting bricks," she exclaimed when asked about her nervousness. However, not a bit of that anxiety showed on her face at the rehearsals.

Taking to the catwalk like a seasoned model, she strode the ramp with confidence in killer red stilettos.

Fatima with Varun Bahl |

"It is not our (actors') space. It is a model's space," she admitted humbly when asked about turning showstopper at GICW. "But I am very excited to be walking for an esteemed designer like Varun Bahl for the first time. It is exciting to be here. This is a model's job and for us, actors, to even get an opportunity to touch this space and experience it is a privilege

Draped in red, from head-to-toe (red lips included), Fatima left the audience in absolute awe with her catwalk. "I'm so lucky that I'm an actor," she said, adding that the profession gives her a chance to be dolled up in pretty clothes.

"Khud ki toh shaadi hui nahi hain..." she laughs, adding that the moment does give her bridal vibes. "It is different for model, but for an actor, although it is not my field, I am getting to wear clothes which otherwise I wouldn't wear until there is an event."

Does she have a secret to win hearts on the ramp as a showstopper? "I have no idea. But I will try and have fun," says Fatima.

She jokes that the most challenging part of being a showstopper is answering the questions by the media and wishes that people can just enjoy fashion. "Sometimes when we see people dressing up, it inspires our style. I have done that all my life. I have seen iconic characters on screen and been inspired by them. Luckily fashion is so accessible to everyone and it is easy to enjoy it."