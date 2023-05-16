“If it’s expensive doesn’t mean it’s better” A Guide to Simplifying Skincare by Rupali Hasija

Known for her looks, fashion style, and amazing skincare tips, Rupali Hasija has not just made her way into the Forbes top 100 Digital stars but also into the hearts of thousands of people. A Pune-based fashion, beauty, and lifestyle blogger, known by the name @ curlgirlofficial , Rupali has changed the stereotypical notions of beauty and skincare. From the most luxurious to the most affordable products, she has got you covered.

Rupali Hasija firmly believes that it’s not about more or expensive when it comes to skincare; rather it is about what suits you the best. And for her, it is the simple skincare tips that have done wonders. So let us see what are these skincare tips that Rupali follows to look as radiating as she is.

Cutting down sugar completely from the diet is something that Rupali completely sticks by. Sugar & foods that are high on the glycemic index are major contributors to acne breakouts. Hence cutting down on sugar in the diet significantly reduced her acne flaring. Secondly, with so many new launches in the market, using and switching multiple products at the same time makes skin worse, says Rupali. Therefore, simplifying skincare to 4-5 products with gentle ingredients helps the skin recover well. Less is more when it comes to skincare! Giving time to the products to work on the skin before jumping on to try new products is a very integral part of her skincare routine. Along with that, it’s also important to know the skin well & understand what it truly needs, before buying every new product in the market. A key practice that Rupali believes is important but missed by many is removing makeup before going to bed. She says, “Leaving makeup on while you sleep can clog pores and lead to more acne. So it’s crucial to always sleep with a clean face.” She further adds that night-time skincare is more important since it’s the time our skin heals itself while we rest. Further the use of a mild, gentle & alcohol-free formula for the face wash that gently cleanses the skin without stripping in the moisture is a basic requirement of the skin. Then talking about the moisturiser, Rupali exclaims that one should use a lightweight gel moisturiser if they have oily acne-prone skin, while a deep nourishing moisturiser should be used if one has dry skin. However, in both cases, one must make sure that they are non-comedogenic which means that they do not clog the pores and keep the skin hydrated for long hours. Some of favourite moisturisers include Clinique Moisture Surge, Plum Goodness oil-free moisturiser among many others. Further, adding to the essentials in her skincare routine , Rupali says, “I never skipped my sunscreen and I think no one should. Skipping sunscreen is like getting to square one all at once as sun damage makes the skin even more sensitive & can aggravate the skin conditions, it is important to use an Spf at all times . She adds, “Trust me I never never-ever skip my sunscreen.” She also explained the importance of including ingredients like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid , Vitamin C & many more in your daily routine, knowing which ingredient your skin needs and it’s impact on your skin health can be a game changer for your Skincare journey. Last but not least, ‘Consistency Is The Key!’ For Rupali, there is no doubt that being consistent with Skincare is the most crucial step. Consistency is the key to getting good skin since our skin takes time to heal & adapt to the products. She says, “I follow my skincare religiously without skipping any of the steps yet being patient with the results since change doesn’t happen overnight.”

Skincare is not just the use of products to get better-looking skin. Rather skincare is a practice, it is a form of self-appreciation and self-care. This self-care not only takes time but also the knowledge of oneself and our skin.

Rupali Hasija exclaims, “Practicing expensive skincare is not what it takes to get the best skin , but practicing a simple yet effective routine is what brings all the difference.”