'I Used to Chant Chapters of the Bhagavad Gita': Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail Reveals Her Secret to Being Calm & Composed

Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail |

Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Sail's win is a beautiful amalgamation of so many different stories of people who saw the potential in her. Sadhvi's win as Femina Miss India World 2026 is more than a personal triumph—it is a story woven from geography, identity, and the quiet strength of those who believed in her long before the spotlight found its way. Her journey, stretching from the sunlit shores of Goa to the culturally rich town of Karwar, reflects a life shaped by adaptation, and purpose.

Sadhvi Sail's story speaks of belonging not to a single place, but to experiences that have redefined her identity.

Born in Goa, she was raised there for a bit before moving to Karwar, a city on the outskirts of Karnataka and Goa. "When I came to the Miss India platform, I had the honour of representing my janmabhoomi which is Goa, but my karmabhoomi has also inspired me in plenty of ways," she reveals in an exclusive interview with FPJ.

As a child, she had the privilege of attending a school which taught her several life skills and mythology. "I was a kid full of imagination," she exclaims. "I used to chant 2-3 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita. The practice of meditation was also instilled in me, because of which I'm a very calm person today."

Sadhvi who has studied economics and international relations, considers Dr Gita Gopinath as her inspiration. "She has closely worked with the IMF and is the first woman Chief Economist there. She is a person of colour and represents Indian soil on such a big scale, and that's what truly inspires me," shares the beauty queen.

There was a time when Sadhvi had a lifestyle that was not quite sustainable. Around that time, she was 10 kilos heavier, and it were her friends who pushed her to get fit. "This was the reason I didn't want to audition, but my friends came for it with me and sat for the auditions for 6-8 hours. I failed during the Miss Diva auditions. But that's when I realised that rather than fitting into a prototype, it is about feeling my best in my own skin."

Credit goes to Sadhvi's grandmother who has in an organic way instilled the qualities of self-empowerment in the beauty queen right from her childhood. "My parents were busy when I was growing up, so I often spent a lot of time listening to the stories my grandmother told me about her life and my parents' lives."

"My grandmother raised four girls in a time when daughters were seen as a burden. She did that with her simple skills like stitching and cattle-farming. She kept herself busy with anything and everything she could get her hands on to feel empowered to provide for her children," she shares.

According to Sadhvi in today's world, where we talk so much about education, one also needs to be aware that education is not accessible to all. "It is not true that if you don't have the privilege of education, you're bound to not be able to provide for your family. There are other ways to do it and that's by equipping yourself with skills that you can learn and do justice to. Women can use simple skills to provide for their families."

"Instead of looking for new wisdom and finding new ways of tackling problems, we can look back at our ancestors and elders who have so much wisdom to share. That's the beauty of India. We are equally inspired by the past and the future."