'I Shouldn’t Become An Additional Director For Him': Paresh Rawal On Sharing Screen Space With Son Aditya

For Paresh Rawal and son Aditya Rawal, Pastt Tense is a first; the two actors share screen space for the first time. Interestingly, Paresh was not originally part of the film; the project was first offered to Aditya. But after hearing Ananth Mahadevan’s story, Paresh was so impressed that he says he “almost ventured out of the way” to be part of it. For Aditya, the opportunity to share the frame with his father comes at a time when his career is gathering momentum, making the experience all the more special as the film premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 21.

Excerpts from the interview:

You weren’t originally part of Pastt Tense, directed by Ananth Mahadevan. What made you want to come on board after the film was offered to Aditya?

Paresh: Aditya nahin hote iss film mein toh bhi main iss kahani ka hissa banta because yeh kahani bahot achi hai. Very unique, very human and absolutely emotional kahani hai and it’s a thriller. And another chief reason is Ananth Mahadevan himself. I like working with a director who is sure of himself, no nonsense, no tantrums, not throwing his weight around, absolutely cocksure and thoroughly prepared. I have done one fantastic film with him, ‘The Storytellers’ based on the great Satyajit Ray’s story, something which I got only after a career of 40 years in films. This was again a God-send opportunity and I was not going to let it go. I am very grateful for the opportunity.

You knew the script had initially gone to Aditya. Did you happen to read it while it was lying at home?

Paresh: No, no, mere desk ke oopar woh nazar nahin daalta, uske desk par main nazar nahin daalta hoon, bhale hi voh mera beta hai. Ek privacy hoti hai apni-apni. So I wouldn’t do that. But then Ananth ne bola, “Bhai, yeh toh bahot achchi kahani hai.” I said lovel! Toh maine bola, definitely, haan, kyun nahin? You can say that I almost ventured out of the way to offer myself for this film but I am happy I got to be part of the film when I got to know the story.

What was your first reaction after the narration of ‘Pastt Tense’?

Aditya: When Ananth sir narrated the subject of the film, I found it very fascinating. The character he had in mind for me to portray on screen was so conflicted, so complex that I did not want to let go of the opportunity of being part of this film.

When you knew you would be sharing the screen with your son, did that make you more excited, or more cautious?

Paresh: Yes, I was excited. At the same time, ‘See. Hota kya hai, ek toh aap pitaji hain, vaise bhi bachche thode bogged down rehte hain, uske baad acting bhi karte hain. My thing was to perform my role. At the same time, I should not kind of become heavy on him. But he is a very good actor. Toh uske dimaag mein bhi woh nahin tha, mere dimaag mein bhi nahin tha. Toh woh ho gaya.

What was going through your mind before you faced Aditya for your first scene together?

Paresh: Main toh mere baare mein hi sochonga. Uske baare mein soch hi nahin sakta!

I have to draw a line na. Because main uske baare mein sochne laga toh phir woh gadbad ho jaati hai. When I am not with him, when I am observing him from a distance, that time I may think how is he doing it? Is it okay or not? I may give my feedback on how he is doing or not doing the part. But again, he is a very balanced guy and a hardworking child and number one, he is in the safe hands of Ananth. Agar kuch hoga toh Ananth ji bolenge. I shouldn’t cross that boundary and be an additional director for him. That’s not the right way to do it.

How did you approach your first scene with your father? Was there any additional pressure because it was Paresh Rawal on the other side of the frame?

Aditya: I was excited. This was a very well-scripted film and it was an absolute privilege to be part of Pastt Tense. I made sure I was well-prepared like I would do for any part that I would play in any film. I think we both enjoyed performing the scene together.

We had scenes on and off and we shot for about four to five days together. It was equally exciting to shoot scenes with Adil Hussain sir, Sharib Hashmi bhai, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Did you ever imagine you would share the screen with your son, and did you expect it to happen this early?

Paresh: Yeah, of course! When your kids are in the same field as you are, you definitely wish for it! Agar main batsman hota toh main definitely sochta mera beta mujhe bowling kare aur main square cut lagaon. Vaisa hota hi hota hai! It’s natural. Yeh ho gaya, achchi baat hai aur aisi healthy film mein hua!

Your elder son Aniruddha is also an actor.

Yeah, he is coming in Aawarapan 2.

When are we going to see Aniruddha and you together on screen?

Hoga, hoga uske saath bhi 100 per cent hoga!

Once you finished shooting all your scenes with your father, what stayed with you from the experience?

Aditya: Once it is done, it is done. You get out of your screen character, but I am glad I got this opportunity to share screen space with my father in real time and it’s something you hold on to.

Did you ever imagine you would get this opportunity so early in your career?

Aditya: No matter when this opportunity came my way, I would have wished this opportunity had come to me a little earlier. But truth be told, I am very lucky to have got such parts in such varied films as Subedaar (where I played a negative character who runs a sand mafia) and Daldal (where I played a brown sugar addict) and then this character in Pastt Tense. To get all these parts in just a time period of 12 months is a blessing, and that you get to be in the same frame as the Paresh Rawal, that’s a real blessing!