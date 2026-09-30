'I Feel Something Crawling In My Throat': Video Claims Moving 'Maggots' Found In Yoga Bar Oats, Netizens Share Similar Experiences - Watch

Food safety concerns can quickly turn a routine breakfast into a worrying experience, especially when something unexpected is found inside a packaged product. A recent Instagram video has sparked concern online after a woman claimed she discovered several moving worms or maggots inside a packet of Yoga Bar high-protein oats.

Viral video claims maggots found inside oats

Instagram user Johanna shared a video showing a packet of Yoga Bar High Protein Oats in the Dark Chocolate flavour. She said she had been eating the product for some time and pointed out that its expiry date was in 2027.

“I was having these oats,” she said, before explaining that she had enjoyed the product until she suddenly noticed something unusual.

“I've been enjoying this oats, not gonna lie, it was good and suddenly I felt something was off and look what I found,” she said while showing several moving organisms that she claimed were inside the packet.

The discovery left her worried about having already consumed them. “I don't know how many I've consumed and I feel something is crawling in my throat and I hate it,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Johanna also addressed the instructions printed on the packet, which advise consumers to use the oats within 30 days of opening for the best experience and not to consume the product if the packaging has been tampered with.

“The pack says consume within 30 days after opening the pack for the best experience. Do not use it if the pack is tempered,” she said.

She added that the packet had arrived sealed and appeared to be in perfect condition when purchased. According to her, it had been around 40 days since she opened it, although she said she only ate the chocolate oats occasionally.

“I believe that even if it's more than 30 days, this is not what it should be happening. This is not acceptable,” she added.

Johanna said she was unsure whom to approach regarding the incident and decided to post about it on social media, particularly because oats are consumed by many people as a protein-rich breakfast option.

“I don't know whom to reach out to and what to do so I'm gonna leave it on social media and let it do its work because people often have oats for protein intake... what if something else happens or there is some health concerns.”

The video was captioned: “Yoga bar????? Is this what you feed your consumers?”

Internet shares similar experience

The comments section quickly filled with reactions, with some users expressing concern while others claimed they had encountered similar issues with Yoga Bar oats.

One user wrote, “Even I had one in my Yoga Bar …. the company didn’t do anything.”

Another claimed, “Had the exact same experience with Yoga Bar oats few months back, found maggots the moment I opened a freshly bought non-expired packet. Absolutely disgusting. Haven’t bought anything from Yoga Bar since.”

Others simply reacted with comments such as “This is so concerning!!!”

As of now, the brand has not yet responded publicly to Johanna’s allegation.