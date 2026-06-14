'I Charge ₹15-20 Lakh To Attend Parties': Orry Reveals His Massive Earnings, Says Parents Still Handle His Finances

Internet sensation Orry, who has built an immense social media presence and become a familiar face at celebrity parties and high-profile events, recently made several candid revelations about his finances and lifestyle during an appearance on the Learn By KK podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac.

Known for his unfiltered personality, Orry opened up about money, social media fame, and the business behind his public persona. During the conversation, Kavya asked him a series of questions about his earnings and spending habits, prompting him to reveal some surprising details.

Despite his glamorous lifestyle and constant presence at exclusive events, Orry shared that he is not a big spender and prefers saving his money. He explained that this mindset stems from his upbringing and his family's previous financial circumstances, which taught him the importance of being careful with money.

The social media personality also shed light on his unusual yet highly lucrative profession. According to Orry, he charges around ₹15-20 lakh for paid appearances at parties, celebrations and events. He revealed that people even pay him to be their "friend" for an evening, attend their gatherings and click photographs with them.

In another surprising admission, Orry shared that his parents continue to manage his finances. He confessed that he isn't particularly good with numbers and therefore relies on his mother and father to handle his monthly financial matters.

The influencer also disclosed the staggering amount he earned from a recent brand collaboration. Orry revealed that he was paid ₹76 lakh for a single sponsored reel last month, highlighting the immense commercial value he commands on social media.

His candid revelations have once again sparked discussions online about the growing creator economy and the earning potential of digital personalities. From charging lakhs for appearances to landing high-value brand deals, Orry's latest interview offered a rare glimpse into the business behind one of India's most talked-about internet personalities.