Hypertension: Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Treatment Of High Blood Pressure

If your heart beats faster than usual, you should not ignore or misinterpret the symptom as something romantic because it may be an alarm of lethal hypertension.

Sometimes, the current cutting-edge race of everyday life explodes into long-term medical conditions, and hypertension is one such hazard. From lifestyle ghettos to piles of stress, work-pressure and genetic roots, there are numerous amorphous seeds that can abnormally increase the pace of your heartbeat!

According to the World Health Organization, 'Hypertension (high blood pressure) is when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). It is common but can be serious if not treated.'

There are around 82% of hypertension patients across the world, while the latest WHO report claims 188.3% of Indians suffer from high blood pressure, and only 37% of them get diagnosed. But what are the causes, symptoms, key triggers and treatments to prevent and cure the ailment?

Symptoms

Apart from an increased heart rate; severe headaches, vertigo, nosebleeds and tinnitus are known as the primary symptoms of high blood pressure. But a proper diagnosis is crucial to tracing the actual condition. Sometimes, you may also experience difficulty breathing, along with dizziness, piercing pain in the chest, or distorted vision.

The Two Types Of Hypertension

The first condition is observed as primary high blood pressure when environmental reasons or genetic roots invoke the issue.

while the secondary type is related to another health condition, like ups and downs in endocrine. Obesity, loneliness and depression can also increase the risk of getting affected.

Diagnosis

According to researchers, 120/80 is classified as a safe zone. On the other hand, hypertension is marked by having blood pressure above 140/90.

You need to take deep breaths and calm down before screening to reach an actual and appropriate conclusion.

Treatment

Some moderate changes in lifestyle habits can help you prevent the disease. Relying on a low-salt diet, quitting caffeine, cigarettes-alcohol, and daily exercise with a balanced diet are quite helpful to confront and combat hypertension, while people can set separate targets to lower the mounting ratio and control their tumbling health.

Meanwhile, proper medication to relax blood vessels and safeguard against blockage or severe glitches is paramount to keeping health on track and living a normal life.