How To Ease Elbow Pain: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies

A dull, aching pain in the elbow can develop gradually and may become a problem in daily routine. while lifting objects, exercising, typing, or repeatedly bending the arm. It is often related to overuse, muscle or tendon strain, or poor posture.

Dull or aching pain around the elbow

Stiffness or discomfort while moving the arm

Pain while lifting objects

Mild swelling or tenderness

Reduced strength in the hand or forearm

Overuse in repetitive movements in sports or daily activities

Tennis or golfer's elbow can cause irritation of the tendons around the elbow

Muscle or tendon strain

Poor posture or prolonged computer use

Previous injury or arthritis

Give the elbow adequate rest and avoid activities that increase pain

Apply a cold pack for 15–20 minutes if there is recent strain or swelling

Gentle stretching and strengthening exercises may help when pain settles

Maintain good posture while working at a desk

Avoid repeatedly lifting heavy objects with the affected arm

On the highlighted area (see figure), which is an elbow correspondence point, with bearable stimulation, press for three to five minutes. Then apply fenugreek seeds and keep them for three to four hours. Use a medical adhesive tape to hold the seeds in place. Remove them if you feel uncomfortable. Persistent elbow pain should not be ignored, especially if it is affecting movement or strength.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)