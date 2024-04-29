How To Craft The Best Ube Espresso Martini At Home |

The ube espresso martini offers a unique twist on a classic cocktail by introducing a vibrant purple hue and a sweet, earthy flavor.

One of the best attributes of coffee is its versatility. You can serve it hot, cold, black, sweetened, or shaken with ice and vodka or gin.

The classic espresso martini is a staple in bars and clubs around the world, and it’s easy to make at home using simple ingredients, top-notch coffee, and your spirit of choice.

If you really want to step up your espresso martini game, you need to try this vibrant and fruity ube espresso martini recipe — here’s how to make it and some tips for making the perfect caffeinated martini every time.

What You Need (Ingredients): Ube Espresso Martini

Ice

Vodka or gin (2 ounces)

Coffee liqueur (3/4 ounces)

Ube condensed milk (1/2–1/4 ounces)

Cold brewor espresso shot (1 ounce)

Granulated sugar (2/3 cups)

Ube extract (1 teaspoon)

Step-By-Step Instructions: Ube Espresso Martini

This recipe couldn’t be simpler. It all starts with a shot of espresso or another form of strong black coffee.

Step 1: Prepare Your Coffee

First, we need to prepare the coffee we’re going to use. There are lots of options here, but as the name implies, the most common is an espresso shot.

If you don’t have an espresso machine, you can also makestrong coffee using a moka pot or a phin filter. Some people prepare their espresso martinis using cold brew coffee or instant coffee mix.

You’ll want about 1 ounce of strong coffee per drink, so if you’re making multiple drinks, plan accordingly.

Step 2: Mix Your Ingredients Together in a Cocktail Shaker

Mix everything together with ice in your cocktail shaker and give it a good shake (15 seconds or so).

Step 3: Pour in Martini Glasses to Serve

Strain the mixture into a 4 oz martini glass. The aim is to achieve a smooth pour with a slight froth on top.

For extra visual appeal, garnish with a few coffee beans. For an enhanced ube experience, add a dollop of whipped cream on top and sprinkle with ube powder, or simply garnish with a light dusting of ube powder directly on the froth.

How to Make Ube Condensed Milk

If you can’t find any ube condensed milk, you can make it at home yourself with some simple ingredients.

Ingredients: Ube Condensed Milk

1 cup (240 ml) of whole milk

⅔ cup (135 grams) of granulated sugar

A pinch of baking soda (optional for stabilization)

Ube extract

Instructions: Ube Condensed Milk

Add the milk and sugar to a saucepan and stir occasionally.

Once the sugar dissolves, stop stirring.

Let it simmer at low heat for 30–40 minutes and wait until the liquid reduces to half.

Remove from the heat and add the Ube extract.

Mix it well.

If you want extra-smooth condensed milk, strain it into a container and store it in the fridge.

What is Ube?

Ube is a popular purple jam from the Southeastern regions of Asia. It’s especially popular in Filipino cuisine, where its nutty yet vanilla-scented flavor is used to make cakes and all kinds of desserts. Ube jam is made using the vibrant purple flesh of the tuber that grows in the region.

While ube condensed milk can be purchased in supermarkets, you can buy ube extract and make your own purple condensed milk.

What Coffee Works the Best For Making Ube Espresso Martinis?

Because of the cocktail’s name, the coffee you should use for preparing a ube espresso martini should be, of course, espresso. However, you can also use instant coffee , cold brew coffee, or a strong brewed coffee.

In terms of beans — most baristas recommend using arabica coffee to provide a nice smooth flavor.

Cafely’s DaLat coffee is made with high-grade Vietnamese-grown arabica. It has a full body and low acidity — the perfect qualities for an espresso martini.

Other Popular Alcoholic Coffee Drinks

If you’re a fan of coffee and the ube espresso martini but want to try something different, here are some other drinks you can ask at a bar or prepare at home.

1. Irish Coffee

Irish coffee is the caffeine-based cocktail that started it all. If you're a coffee-cocktail connoisseur, it only makes sense that you know how to make this iconic drink.

The main ingredient is coffee, so the kind used to prepare it has to be strong, such as HaNoi coffee. This 100% robusta bean coffee is a great substitute if you don’t want to use espresso.

Simply add two shots of espresso or strong coffee, whiskey, vanilla syrup, and top with whipped cream.

2. Affogato Martini

Originally, an affogato martini contained espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur. However, a new version of this cocktail has emerged over the years. Its newest ingredient, vanilla ice cream, has served as a springboard to launch this drink into popularity.

3. The Painkiller (A Classic Espresso Martini)

If you’re looking for a drink with the intense taste of coffee and the sweetness of tropical fruits, you’ll love this mix. Combine rum, espresso, coffee liqueur, and pineapple juice for a taste of paradise with a caffeinated kick.

4. Frozen Salted Espresso Martini

One ingredient you may have never imagined goes well with coffee is salt. However, the frozen, salted espresso martini is here to prove you wrong. This cocktail's ingredients are similar to those of a classic espresso martini. It contains brewed espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup.

To prepare this drink, you have to store espresso cubes in a freezer for at least four hours before adding them to your cocktail. Once you put all the ingredients in a martini glass, add sea salt to the rim to take the cocktail to the next level.

FAQs: Coffee Cocktails

Still curious about coffee drinks? We’ll dive into some common questions next.

1. How much caffeine does an espresso martini have?

Most coffee cocktails call for 1 shot of espresso or a pouch of instant coffee — though you can use regular coffee, too.

One shot of espresso has about 75 mg of caffeine. Instant coffee packs contain anywhere from 50–110 (Cafely Instant Coffee contains 110 mg caffeine per pouch).

This means a standard espresso martini contains anywhere from 75–110 mg of caffeine.

Swap decaf coffee if you’re concerned about the caffeine content, though this can alter the taste somewhat.

2. What’s the difference between robusta & arabica coffee?

Coffea robusta and Coffea arabica are two different species within the Coffea genus. They share many of the same characteristics but have some key differences in terms of caffeine content, taste, and growth habits.

Arabica coffee has less caffeine and has a lighter, sweeter profile. This plant requires specific growing conditions (such as a need for high altitudes) and is harder to care for.

Robusta coffee has a bold, somewhat bitter flavor, more caffeine, and grows in a wider climate range (dryer, lower altitudes, and poor soil conditions). This coffee is preferred for making Vietnamese-style coffee.

3. What makes Vietnamese coffee different?

First, Vietnamese coffee is made with robusta beans , so the flavor will be intense, and the caffeine content will be high.

Second, you need a phin filter to brew it traditionally. This method allows the ground coffee to steep before dripping slowly into a cup, further deepening the flavor. If you don’t have one, you can use a French press.

Third, Vietnamese coffee is traditionally made with sweetened condensed milk, making it sweet, rich, and creamy, but not like cream and sugar do.

4. Can you use cold brew coffee in coffee cocktails?

Yes, cold brew coffee is an excellent base for coffee cocktails. Its smooth, mellow flavor profile works well with vodka, rum, and whiskey. Cold brew can also be a great substitute for traditional hot brewed coffee in recipes, providing a less acidic taste.

5. What is a Coffee Martini & how is it different from other coffee cocktails?

A Coffee Martini, often called an Espresso Martini, is made with vodka, espresso coffee (or cold brew), coffee liqueur, and sometimes sugar syrup. It's served in a martini glass and is known for its rich coffee flavor with a smooth, creamy head. Unlike most coffee cocktails that are served warm and are more casual, a Coffee Martini is shaken with ice, strained, served cold, and has a more sophisticated presentation.

6. What's the best way to sweeten coffee cocktails without overpowering the coffee flavor?

To sweeten coffee cocktails without overwhelming the coffee's natural flavors, consider using natural sweeteners like honey, agave syrup, or maple syrup, which can complement the coffee's richness. Alternatively, liqueurs such as Kahlúa or Tia Maria provide both sweetness and depth. For a more subtle sweetness, a dash of simple syrup or demerara syrup can be used.