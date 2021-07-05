How to avoid Vitamin D deficiency during the pandemic

New Delhi: When was the last time you ran after a bus or chased through the crowd to board a metro on your way to work? When did you last get to sit by the balcony at leisure and bask in the morning sun without having to worry about missing a Zoom call? These might seem like non-threatening changes in your life, compared to the other major changes imposed by the incessant lockdowns owing to the pandemic, but they could have a long-term adverse effect on the body and mind in the form of a Vitamin D deficiency.

Forced to stay indoors, people have become lethargic, put on weight, and developed various Vitamin deficiencies. With bare minimum exposure to sunlight, the main source of Vitamin D, we are risking our bone health and immune system. Vitamin D helps the body to function well by making the bones healthy, and strengthening the immune system; it is also known to prevent cancers, says celebrity nutritionist and founder of 'Fat To Slim', Sikha A. Sharma. She explains the vitamin D deficiency in detail: