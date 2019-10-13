How Shivani Dugar ditched the financial world and became a spiritual artist

Mingling with the buoyant blues and greens nature provides, is a nostalgic memory of the ocean and the hills by the sea,” says artist Shivani Dugar of one of her works. Hence Dugar makes a reference to the processes which inform her works. Memory, imagination and a reproduction of the places encountered and visited.

The names of her artworks are also representative of a moment in time. Names like “A sun & wind story”, “Meet again”, “A forever sky” and “rainfall remembered” tell us that Dugar is continually trying to reproduce from imagination and memory. One can say her works are how a traveller creates a blur in his head about what he sees, and how he would paint it. Like a blur.

Says Bangalore-based art critic Nalini Malaviya about the role of memory in Dugar’s works, “Memories are encapsulated as sensory chronicles, snapshots of time and emotion, while the textural overlay with pigments creates a resonance of energy and space,” while also pointing to other aspects which inform Dugar’s art – time, emotion, energy and space. The paintings look like there are thumbprints all over them, or that they are “scraped and scratched.”

“The natural beauty of landscape, human spirituality, the time of day and experience and hope are some of my inspirations,” says Dugar. She shares unequivocally that spirituality is a big inspiration for her. Malaviya says in a description of Dugar’s art exhibition at Worli’s Art & Soul gallery that her works don’t have distractions like objects and things shown in them. The show, called “Of Life & Landscape,” will be on at the gallery till Sunday, November 3rd. In Dugar’s paintings, there is no grotesque display of people, animals and things.