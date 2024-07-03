How Regular Use Of Marijuana Can Lead To Cardiovascular Diseases? Know Impact On Brain Function

Canva

Marijuana is a commonly abused drug. The consumption of Marijuana amongst the youth and millennials is multiplying with each passing year. Though cannabis is looked at as a medicinal herb that does have positive effects on your body, it is also true that its medicinal use is a dosage based use to help patients.

Marijuana is smoked with the help of pots, joint papers, blunts and pipes. To make the experience even more psychedelic, people use marijuana in the form of cookies, brownies, capsule, beverages and more. They start off for an experience but do not even realise when it turned into an addiction.

What are effects of Marijuana On lungs?

Inhaling anything that burns and creates smoke for quite some time is bad for your lungs. Be it the smoke from a burning tree, a vape, a cigarette of a joint. When it burns, carcinogenic and toxins are released from the combustion. Marijuana also contains toxins similar to those of tobacco.

According to American Lung Association, Marijuana smoke has been found to damage the cell linings of the major airways, which may be the reason why smoking marijuana produces symptoms including wheezing, chronic coughing, phlegm production, and acute bronchitis. Research also indicates that smoking marijuana causes chronic bronchitis.

How does Marijuana affect Cardiovascular Health?

Long term exposure to Marijuana can cause cardiovascular diseases. The study found that daily use of cannabis increased the risk of heart attack by 25% and the risk of stroke by 42%, respectively, whereas cannabis users overall, whether daily or not, had a greater risk of heart attack and stroke compared to nonusers. The risk increases with the number of days a user has smoked marijuana.

“Cannabis smoke is not all that different from tobacco smoke, except for the psychoactive drug: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) vs. nicotine,” said lead study author Abra Jeffers, a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston who researches tobacco and smoking cessation.

“Our study shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular risks, just like smoking tobacco. This is particularly important because cannabis use is increasing, and conventional tobacco use is decreasing,” Jeffers added.

Exposure to Marijuana Impacts Brain Health

Regular use of marijuana is said to have adverse effects on an individual's brain health. Over abuse of cannabis impacts brain function causes memory loss. Although cannabis has proven to help patients with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, it is also equally true that overusing it might distort short-term memory processing.