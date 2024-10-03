How Poor Air Quality Index (AQI) Affect Your Health? Study Reveals Risks Of Cancer & Heart Disease

Representative image | Canva

On Wednesday, October 2, Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of haze, raising concerns about the city's deteriorating air quality. Data from the Awaaz Foundation shows that Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 113, Colaba 99, Deonar 105, Malad 101, Bhandup 94, Sewri 119, Chembur 91, Mulund 199, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) 112, and Vasai 126.

Air pollution, a major issue in various states of India, including Delhi and Mumbai, has become a significant health concern for the citizens.

Image: Salman Ansari

Here are poor Air Quality Index (AQI) impacts on health:

Respiratory Issues

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 1970, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards focused mainly on air pollution's impact on respiratory health. However, a key study in 1993 linked fine particulate matter to increased mortality rates.

It can also increase the risk of asthma, bronchitis, and other lung diseases due to irritation of the airways.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Higher likelihood of heart attacks, hypertension, and other heart-related conditions from exposure to pollutants. As per NIH, short-term exposure to high outdoor air pollution levels is linked to problems like reduced lung function, asthma, heart issues, and increased hospital visits. Notably, PM2.5 exposure raises the risk of death.

Cancer Risk

Long-term exposure to certain air pollutants, such as PM2.5 and benzene, can increase the risk of developing cancer. "A large study of more than 57,000 women found living near major roadways may increase a woman’s risk for breast cancer," as per NIH.

Neurological Effects

Poor-quality air is linked to cognitive decline, and neurodevelopmental issues in children, and it also increases the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Reproductive Harm

Studies also claim that poor air quality can affect pregnancy outcomes, leading to low birth weight and preterm births, and may impact overall foetal development.

Skin Problem

Poor air quality also affects your skin health, as the harmful pollutants lead to dryness, breakouts, acne, irritation and other skin issues.