How Nicobar Made Everyday Living Aspirational

Sindhu by Nicobar | Pics: Nicobar

There’s a quiet charm in celebrating everyday rituals over grand gestures—an idea that makes smaller moments more meaningful. It's this philosophy that Nicobar has come to embody. While some brands are reserved for special occasions, the ones that slip effortlessly into your daily routines become part of your life. Nicobar is one such brand that has quietly found a place in the everyday lives of modern Indians.

When Nicobar, launched in 2016, following the footsteps of its cousin Good Earth, with easy, trans-seasonal wardrobe staples in island-inspired prints and thoughtfully designed homeware, the idea of a contemporary Indian lifestyle label felt like uncharted territory. What began as a label spanning clothing, home, travel, and gifting—rooted in journeys across India, with a distinctly Indian leitmotif, expressed through desi fabrics, prints, colours and silhouettes—has evolved into something far more expansive.

Raul Rai and Simran Lal Rai |

Over the years, founders Simran Lal Rai and Raul Rai have shaped a distinctly Indian interpretation of understated luxury. One that prioritises longevity over trends and lifestyle over labels. “Nicobar is a way of living. One that values simplicity, curiosity and a connection to culture. It's about celebrating contemporary India with confidence,” says Simran.

As Nicobar turns ten, it marks the milestone with new launches—their first eveningwear collection; a curated showcase of NicoBaraat, its debut evening wedding line; and most excitingly, a new menswear collaboration with designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. At Tulsi Garden Studio in Delhi, Nicobar’s creative hub, the brand gave a celebratory glimpse into its new directions, in true Nicobar style—full of cheer, character, and charm. The founders share more about the expansion of the Nicobar universe, the shifts in Indian consumer identity, and what the future holds.

Rajesh Pratap Singh x Nicobar - Menswear |

Filling a gap, shaping a lifestyle

When Nicobar started, it offered easy breezy silhouettes with fun prints that elevated everyday dressing. Something that reflected the way Indians actually live today—with curiosity, ease and a connection to the world around them. It occupied a space that had largely been overlooked: between the heavily traditional and the purely trend-driven. At its core was a design language built on relaxed forms, fabrics that age beautifully, and design details that are subtle. It’s an approach that values longevity and thoughtful design over fleeting trends.

Rajesh Pratap Singh x Nicobar - Menswear |

Rise of the homegrown consumer

That instinct has only grown more relevant over time. Modern Indian living today feels far more fluid than it did a decade ago. People move between work, travel, culture and family life with ease, and their wardrobes and homes reflect that versatility. Indian craft and design have always been admired, but what has shifted is how confident and self-assured that identity has become. Modern India doesn’t need to explain itself or seek external validation. There is a growing pride in wearing and living with objects that reflect Indian culture, craft and sensibility. People are also more discerning—they can tell the difference between something that references India superficially and something that is genuinely rooted in it.

Nico Core |

Quiet luxury movement

For Nicobar, this evolution was instinctive rather than strategic. Our instinct was simply to design pieces that felt calm, thoughtful and enduring; clothes and objects that people could return to season after season. Over time, that philosophy aligned naturally with the larger global conversation around slower, more considered consumption. It is reassuring to see that what began as an instinctive approach has become a much wider shift in how people think about design and longevity.

Evening Wear Collection |

Competing globally, staying rooted

As Indian brands increasingly find their footing on a global stage, Nicobar reflects a larger shift. India has always had a rich foundation of craft, textiles and design knowledge. What we’re seeing now is a new generation of brands translating that heritage into contemporary design and compelling storytelling. When strong design thinking is combined with this depth of tradition, Indian brands can stand very confidently alongside global lifestyle labels. For us, the starting point is always India; its materials, histories, and cultural references. The global aspect comes through in how these ideas are interpreted in a contemporary way.

Evening Wear Collection |

Entering into weddings and ecology

With NicoBaraat, Nicobar steps into the world of celebrations with a fresh interpretation for a new generation. Light and wearable, the collection spans checks, florals and colour combinations that don’t feel overwhelming, but still festive. It is designed not just for the bride but for the entire gathering of friends and family. Indian weddings are evolving into more intimate and personal celebrations, and the idea behind NicoBaraat was to create occasion wear that can be styled and worn beyond a single event. With NicoEco, we wanted to represent our long-term commitment to thinking about design and ecology together. We have an estate in Coonoor that we are actively rewilding, working to restore native species and undo the damage that has taken over large parts of the Nilgiris and crowded out native plants. It's a journey we see unfolding slowly over time, and one that goes beyond the brand itself.

Expanding the Nicobar universe

What we enjoyed most about working with Rajesh Pratap Singh was the dialogue between two very distinct sensibilities. Rajesh brings incredible precision and discipline to tailoring, while Nicobar approaches design with a softer ease. Watching those perspectives come together created something quite unexpected. The next decade feels less about rapid expansion and more about evolving the brand thoughtfully across design, culture and lifestyle.