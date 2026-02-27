Hottest Table In Town: 5 New Restaurants To Check Out

Public Beer Hall & Snack Bar, Mumbai |

The ever-evolving restaurant landscape is buzzing with new launches. From innovative fusion flavours to Instagram-worthy interiors, these spots are what every foodie is buzzing about. Check out the five of the most happening ones.

The team behind Mumbai’s Bonobo has launched Public, a beer hall and snack bar in Versova. It is designed to be a neighbourhood hangout inspired by gymkhanas and old-world Irani cafés. On offer are beers, regular and craft, and a full spirits selection. Chef Sohini Bhattacharya has created the hyper-regional bar snacks menu. The space has been designed by Shweta Kaushik of SKID to channel the city’s everyday social energy.

Sweeney, Mumbai

Actor Malaika Arora and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi have come together to open their second restaurant brand, Sweeney. The restaurant brings together home-style Southern and Northern Thai cooking with Italian domestic traditions, layered with subtle French and Mexican influences.

Pardon Our French, Mumbai

Chef Pooja Dhingra of Le15 Patisserie has opened Pardon Our French, a French-style cafe in Ballard Estate. The restaurant will, of course, have patisserie and boulangerie items, Dhingra’s forte. Coffee consultant Geetu Mohanani has curated an extensive beverage programme while Chef Anandita Kamani is in charge of the savoury section.

NĀVU, Bengaluru

After six formative years in Domlur, NĀVU, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant in Bengaluru, has found a new home as a 50-seater restaurant on MG Road. The new space will retain much-loved classics while introducing dishes that reflect the restaurant’s evolving voice, such as Pissaladière with cured sardines served on brioche, Beetroot Salad, Short Rib Stroganoff and Black Sesame Ice Cream.

Misu, Bengaluru

A stalwart in Bengaluru’s Asian food scene, Misu has opened its newest outpost on St Mark’s Road. The layout unfolds linearly around a central bar that forms the heart of the restaurant. The food menu brings together favourites alongside carefully refined additions. Signature dishes include the Cream Cheese Dumpling with Chilli Oil, Dynamite Shrimp, Spicy Tofu and Avocado Maki Roll.