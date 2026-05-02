Honeymoon 2.0? Why Couples Are Choosing ‘Buddymoons’ Over Privacy

For decades, the honeymoon carried a certain authority. It was the unspoken final ritual of marriage, the married couple stepping away from the spectacle of the wedding into something far more intimate, far more personal. In many ways, it was designed as a buffer. A soft landing into married life, where couples could finally exhale, step away from the performative chaos of ceremonies, and begin the real work of knowing each other. But that version of the honeymoon belonged to a time when relationships often began at marriage, not years before it.

Today, the idea of disappearing into solitude feels, for many couples, almost unnecessary. Instead, we are witnessing a gentle but definitive shift: the honeymoon is no longer just an escape. It is becoming an extension. Of friendships, of families, of the social world the couple already inhabits. The rise of the buddymoon, where couples travel with friends or loved ones, may seem like a lifestyle trend on the surface, but it is, in truth, a reflection of how intimacy itself is being renegotiated.

Nothing to ‘discovery’

To understand this shift, it is important to examine what the honeymoon was originally meant to do. Historically, it functioned as a space for discovery: emotional, psychological, and often physical. Particularly in arranged marriages, it was the first uninterrupted stretch of time a couple spent together. Privacy was not a luxury; it was the purpose.

That purpose has eventually eroded. Modern relationships are built differently. Couples date for years, travel together, share spaces, and navigate emotional complexities long before marriage enters the equation. By the time they arrive at the honeymoon, there is very little left to “discover” in the traditional sense. What remains is not curiosity, but confirmation.

This is perhaps why the pressure on the honeymoon has changed. It no longer needs to carry the weight of first intimacy. And when a ritual loses its original function, it inevitably begins to evolve.

Intimacy, with an audience

For Priya Sharma, a Gurugram-based PR professional, this evolution felt less like a conscious decision and more like a natural extension of how she already experienced love.

After her wedding, she chose to travel to Nainital, not with just her partner, but with her family. “Honeymoons today are no longer just about two people escaping the world; they are becoming more inclusive,” she says. “It wasn’t the conventional idea of a honeymoon, but it was deeply fulfilling. There was shared laughter, comfort, and memories that felt just as special.”

Her experience highlights something many couples are beginning to acknowledge, albeit quietly: intimacy does not always require isolation. In fact, for a generation that has grown up valuing emotional openness and social connectedness, shared experiences can sometimes feel more authentic than carefully curated privacy.

The buddymoon, in this sense, is not a dilution of intimacy; it is a redistribution of it. Cultural shifts rarely happen in isolation. They are often accelerated by visibility, and in this case, by celebrity behaviour that mirrors emerging patterns.

Not too long ago, celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also travelled with friends for their buddymoon. The idea of sharing what was once private suddenly felt less unconventional. And that is often how trends take hold, not because they are entirely new, but because they are finally seen.

Differently intimate

It would be reductive, however, to frame the buddymoon as a wholesale replacement of the honeymoon. What is emerging instead is a more layered, more flexible approach.

Astha Srivastava and Aman Saxena, a lifestyle influencer duo, chose a traditional honeymoon in Malaysia. Their experience was rooted in privacy—luxurious spaces, curated romantic settings, uninterrupted time together. And yet, even within that experience, they found themselves observing a parallel narrative.

“We couldn’t help but notice how many couples were travelling with friends,” they say. “From shared villas to group excursions, it felt like a natural fit for a buddymoon culture.”

What stood out to them was not a rejection of intimacy, but its expansion. “Honeymoons today are becoming more flexible,” they add. “Couples can balance intimate moments with shared celebrations, making the experience richer.”

This idea of balance is critical. It suggests that intimacy is no longer a binary, private or public, but something that can exist across a spectrum.

Illusion of novelty

There is also a tendency, particularly in lifestyle discourse, to label every emerging behaviour as a “new trend.” But the truth is often more nuanced. Seema and Vivek Kochhar, married for 33 years, offer a perspective that complicates the narrative.

“Don’t know if you mean this or not, but we did this years ago,” they say. “We went on our honeymoon, made friends there, and ended up spending time together. Then we even travelled with the family. We enjoyed it even more.”

Their story is a reminder that human behaviour rarely changes as drastically as we think it does. What changes is context, language, and acceptance.

“Now you’re calling it a buddymoon,” they add, almost amused. “But for us, it was just something that happened.” Perhaps what we are witnessing is not the birth of a new idea, but the legitimisation of an old one.

When plans blur

For some couples, the shift isn’t even intentional. It unfolds organically, shaped by the social ecosystems they are part of. Swapnil and Shreya, a Mumbai-based couple who dated for a decade before marriage, had initially planned a quiet honeymoon.

“Post marriage, the feeling was different. We wanted to spend some time alone, travel as husband and wife,” they share. But that plan quickly evolved. “Our friends just barged in, and we ended up planning a Thailand trip with them,” they say. “And honestly, that became one of the most fun things to remember.” Their story reflects a broader reality: modern relationships are deeply interwoven with friendships. The boundaries between couplehood and community are not as rigid as they once were.

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Honeymoon 2.0?

This is perhaps the most important question, and one that does not have a singular answer. If the honeymoon was once about discovery, today it is about intention. Couples are no longer following a prescribed format; they are designing experiences that align with how they already live and love.

For some, that still means privacy, quiet, and distance from the world. For others, it means laughter, shared spaces, and the comfort of familiar company.

As a cultural shift, the buddymoon also reflects a deeper reorientation. It suggests that marriage is no longer seen as a departure from one’s social world, but as an integration into it. The couple does not step away; they bring their world with them. And perhaps that is the most telling evolution of all. The honeymoon has not lost its meaning. It has simply outgrown its original definition.