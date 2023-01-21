Home décor: 3 ways to make your house smell pleasant all the time

Fragrances are integral to home décor just like interiors, furniture, and accessories. Having the right home aroma product not only makes the home refreshed and inviting but also helps it look chic, stylish, and trendy |

While there are plenty of home aroma products to choose from, it is often not an easy task. There are plenty of criteria to look into before finding the right fragrance product that would make the surrounding pleasant and fresh but also enhance aesthetics and add to the overall interiors |

One often has to look into numerous aspects ranging from the interiors to the ambiance to the available budget to identify the best fit. To make your task easy, Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore shares quick tips and products which are the right choice for your home |

Scented Candles: Scented candles are one of the most versatile home fragrance products that can be used in home spaces. They create a spontaneous and constant aroma, giving a fragrant makeover to the surrounding |

It can be put across coffee tables, study tables, windowsills, book shelf, etc. If the purpose is to use the right aroma to reduce fatigue and charge the mind and body, lemony and tarty fragrances are suggested as they are uplifting and cast a very rejuvenating and outdoorsy spell |

Reed Diffusers: It is another versatile product, which can add a fragrant extension to your tidy space. The product is perfect for houses with kids and pets as it does not require flame and gives a constant aroma |

For a space of 150- 200 square feet, around 10 reed sticks are perfect. One can add more sticks and even use a Reed Diffuser in open spaces, deck areas, and other larger spaces. It is advisable to keep flipping the reed sticks once in every 3 days as this can greatly enhance the strength of aroma |

Just like reed diffusers, they create a spontaneous aroma in various set-ups such as home, office, commercial location, etc. However, it requires electricity |

It is flameless and is safe in families with pets and kids. There are plenty of beautifully designed smart diffusers available in the market that can also add to the overall décor |

