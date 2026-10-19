Home At Last: Orangutan Rescued From Tiny Cage In Maharashtra Returns To Indonesia | Representative Image

An orangutan rescued from a tiny cage in Maharashtra has returned home. The young orangutan (approximately 3 years old) was discovered confined within a small cage in a bathroom of a residential structure in Dombivli, Thane district. The Thane Forest Division intercepted it along with other exotic species believed to be involved in an international smuggling shipment.

Orangutans are among the world's most endangered great apes and are native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia. Known for their intelligence, long arms and distinctive reddish-brown fur, these primates spend much of their lives in trees. However, habitat destruction, illegal wildlife trade and human activities continue to threaten their survival. Let's learn about his captivity and freedom in detail.

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Rescued orangutan returns home

A male baby orangutan was rescued from a flat in Dombivli, Maharashtra, and has now returned home to Jakarta on October 19, 2026. The Thane Forest Division seized it along with other foreign species suspected of being part of an international smuggling operation. The primate was first sent to the Balasaheb Thackeray International Zoological Park in Nagpur and later transferred to Vantara on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Documents show that housing the young ape in a nearby zoo was considered inappropriate for its future growth, leading to the administrative move in collaboration with Indonesian officials who had previously granted an official import permit. Upon reaching Jakarta first thing Monday morning, teams began procedures to transport the animal straight into an assigned quarantine area prior to its eventual relocation to a specialized rehabilitation center.

Impact of confinement on orangutans

Being kept in a cramped cage can have serious consequences for an orangutan's physical and psychological well-being. These highly intelligent animals require sufficient space, opportunities to climb and explore, and an environment that supports their natural behaviours. Prolonged confinement can cause stress and prevent them from expressing these instincts.

Read Also Odisha Orangutan Rescue Highlights Rising Exotic Primate Smuggling Network In India

Indonesia's three orangutan species

Indonesia is home to three recognised orangutan species: the Sumatran orangutan, the Bornean orangutan and the Tapanuli orangutan. All three face serious conservation challenges, with habitat loss and illegal wildlife trafficking among the major threats.