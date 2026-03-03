Holi 2026: From Oiling To Sunscreen, 5 Basic Pre-Celebration Skin Care Routine Everyone Should Follow | Canva

As Holi 2026 approaches, the excitement of vibrant colours, water fights and festive gatherings is already in the air. However, along with the fun comes a common concern: skin damage caused by synthetic colours, prolonged sun exposure and repeated washing.

Dermatologists emphasize that a simple pre-Holi skincare routine can significantly reduce dryness, irritation, and staining. Although the skin care precautions are not as complicated as they may sound.

Here are five basic and effective pre-Holi skincare steps everyone should follow:

1. Deep Moisturise the Night Before

Apply a thick layer of moisturiser or body lotion the night before Holi. Well-hydrated skin forms a protective barrier, preventing colours from settling deep into pores.

2. Oil Your Skin Generously

On Holi morning, massage coconut oil, almond oil, or olive oil onto exposed areas like the face, neck, arms, and legs. Oil creates a slippery layer that makes colours easier to wash off later.

3. Never Skip Sunscreen

Holi is usually played outdoors in the harsh sun. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher at least 20 minutes before stepping out. This protects against tanning and sunburn.

4. Protect Lips and Under-Eyes

Use a nourishing lip balm and a small amount of eye cream or petroleum jelly under the eyes. These delicate areas are most prone to dryness and colour staining.

5. Keep Makeup Minimal (or Skip It)

Heavy makeup can clog pores when mixed with colours and sweat. If needed, stick to light, waterproof products or go makeup-free for healthier skin.

A little prep goes a long way. With these simple steps, you can enjoy the festival worry-free while keeping your skin safe, hydrated and glowing long after the colours fade.