Holi 2024: Individuals Reveal Their Holi Vices to Burn Away in Bonfires

On the night of Holi, the skies are ablaze with bonfires lit to symbolise the destruction of evil and sin as represented by the demoness Holika. It is also the triumph of goodness and virtue as exemplified by Bhakt Prahlad. This festival gives us the opportunity to do some soul-searching and shed some of our own vices to make space for life-affirming habits. A cross-section of people to reveal the personal vices they plan to eliminate and fuel the bonfire with this Holi.

Sharada Suresh, college lecturer

1. My preference for passively viewing OTT shows rather than chatting with seniors in my family who may be repositories of information that the screen can't provide.

2. My habit of interrupting people when they are speaking, implying I am disinterested in their stories, views or thoughts.

3. My succumbing to the lure of shopping, whether online or in stores, for more clothes than I need.

4. My propensity for watching cookery shows without making the effort to try the recipes shown.

5. My inability to expand contact with people from varying strata and backgrounds and instead just restricting myself to a small circle of friends.

Prem Rajani, managing partner of Rajani Associates

1. Kaam

2. Maya

3. Ahankar

4. Lobh

5. Krodh is the last of the usual suspects that need to be introspect upon and consigned to the fire. I will give you one instance of krodh: A driver was changing lanes and making it difficult for me to drive. I was furious and began chasing him, but the signal turned red. By the time it turned green, my anger had dissipated. So the next time you are angry, count till 30 and see how your anger subsides... I am going to do just that.

Arfie Lamba, actor-producer

1. Comparing myself with other actors.

2. Giving in to the occasional bout of jealousy.

3. Procrastination.

4. Not working out regularly.

5. Vanity.

Pooja Bedi, actor

1. Gluten.

2. Sugar.

3. Procrastination.

4. Multi-tasking.

5. Micromanagement.

Aakash Pawar, Founder – The Bent Fork:

Catering and Commodity Trading

1. Smoking. I know that smoking is bad for my health but I find it difficult to say no! Instead of smoking cigarettes, now I smoke rolled tobacco but that too should go.

2. Drinking alcohol is a unique vice: the more you drink, the more the body demands it. I will consciously cut down my alcohol intake this year.

3. Anger. I am trying to be more patient.

4. Pride and self-consciousness. It stops me from dancing when I am around friends.

5. Laziness. I think my spirit animal is a sloth -- cute and slow. Being thorough makes me more efficient but I want to pick up pace.

Sunny Chandiramani, Senior Vice President & Art Specialist at AstaGuru Auction House

1. Self-doubt and insecurity: It’s best to stop questioning one's worth and desirability in the dating scene.

2. Succumbing to societal expectations. It’s not right to feel pressured to enter into relationships that may not align with personal desires.

3. Judgmental attitude. Comparing one's life trajectory to a peer’s milestones leads to feelings of inadequacy.

4. Anxiety. Letting go of the fear of aging alone and worrying about what the future holds without a partner or family structure.

5. Escapism through unhealthy habits: Turning to vices such as overindulgence in alcohol, excessive spending, or risky behaviour as a means of coping with emotional struggles isn't healthy.

6. Overthinking all of the above.

Divya Sheth, actor

1. My impatience.

2. My inability to see that it’s alright to take a break. I would like to be able to take a pause.

Namashi Chakraborty, actor

1. My habit of eating junk food every once in a while

2. My overthinking which sometimes gets the better of me

3. My obsession with online shopping.

4. My tendency to be hard on myself on the days I don’t go the gym.

5. My allowing others’ opinions to affect me.