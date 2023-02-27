Holi 2023: 7 things to keep in mind while having bhang this festive day

Representative Image | Swasthi's Recipe/File

The countdown to this much-loved festival is on! Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8th. The festival of colours is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated throughout India.

Holi is celebrated on the full-moon day of Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar.

In India, Holi is celebrated in different ways. People play Holi with everything from flowers to sticks to colours, but the most common way to play Holi is with colours. But, the festival of colours is incomplete without Indian delicacies, especially sweets and 'bhang'.

The most famous version of bhang that can be found during the festival is ‘Thandai’, a milk-based drink flavored with nuts, seeds, and rose petals.

Bhang, a highly potent drug that can cause suffocation and agitation in some, is associated with Lord Shiva and is offered to him during the Shivratri festival.

Hence, it is necessary to take care of certain facts while consuming it.

Here are 7 things to keep in mind while consuming bhang this Holi.

Buy bhang from authorised vendors

You can buy bhang from any pan shop during Holi. But be careful, as many of them mix chemicals to prolong the effect or sometimes add color, which can be dangerous. So make sure to buy from government-authorised shops only.

Avoid it, if suffering from heart problems

Bhang can be injurious to health, especially for people suffering from heart diseases or blood pressure issues. Excessive bhang can damage nerves and be fatal.

Do not consume bhang on an empty stomach

Bhang is one of the most powerful drugs that should never be consumed on an empty stomach. Having some food before consuming it neutralises the effect.

Consume bhang outdoors

Bhang consumption has hallucinogenic effects hence, it is important to consume bhang outdoors, as consuming it indoors increases body temperature and makes people feel claustrophobic.

Avoid sunlight after consuming bhang

Be outdoors, but make sure to avoid direct exposure to sunlight. As bhang consumption leads to reactions in the brain and can mess up your mind completely.

No painkillers after bhang

The hangover after having bhang is slightly different from the ones you experience after having alcohol. So, avoid painkillers at all cost, because they lead to acidity which further aggravates nausea.

Never drive after consuming bhang

Do not drink bhang and drive! The drink is equivalent to alcohol, rather more intense than it. So, it's never recommended to drive after having bhang.