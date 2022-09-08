HiVoco conducts mental and emotional wellness workshops for students & teachers of Army & Air Force schools in Srinagar

HiVoco, an award-winning start-up focusing on imparting Mental and Emotional wellness to children, conducted workshops for Students & Teachers of leading Army & Air Force schools in Srinagar this week. Over 500 students from three schools – Batalik Army Primary School, Air Force School & Beacon Public School participated in these workshops.

Mr. Pritesh Chothani, Founder & CEO of HiVoco, said, “HiVoco is on a mission to make Mental and Emotional wellness Accessible & Affordable to every single child of the country. We use Voice-Interactive Storytelling along with Expressive Arts to make mental and emotional wellness fun & engaging. We are thankful to the management of Batalik Army Primary School, Air Force School & Beacon Public School for giving us an opportunity to partner with the teachers to build a strong foundation in children.”

In India, children with mental health disorders are mostly undiagnosed and hesitant to seek help or treatment. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 2019, even before the pandemic, at least 50 million children in India were affected by mental health issues; 80 – 90 per cent have not sought support. It is imperative that more and more start-ups build unique solutions to address this challenge.

HiVoco is a multi-award-winning education company in the Mental & Emotional wellness space. The company has won multiple awards, including the App Innovation Challenge of MyGov & Ministry of Education, Business World Education’s Best AI-based Edutech company award, Indian Merchant Chamber’s Best Technology in Education Award and so forth.

Pritesh Chothani is the Founder & CEO of HiVoco. Pritesh has been a successful corporate executive with roles in Coca-Cola India, Radio Mirchi, and Whirlpool of India. He has been named Exchange for Media’s Digital 40 Under 40. He is a father of 2 children. His daughter was diagnosed with ADHD, and since then, he has been on a mission to help children with Mental and Emotional Wellness.

