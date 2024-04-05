Hindu Baby Girl Names With I: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Baby Girl | Canva

Keeping your baby's name can be difficult most of the time. We have made it easy! If you are looking for a Hindu baby girl's name starting with the letter 'I', then explore some of the beautiful and feminine names given below.

Idhitri

Idhitri is a Hindu baby girl name that stands for 'one who praises'. A person with this name has a numerology number 5. Individuals with the name Idhitri have a very enthusiastic personality, they are also forgiving, selfless and divine.

Ijaya

With a deep meaning, Ijaya stands for someone who 'sacrifices'. It is an Indian-origin baby girl named, who is Aries. Their personality traits are impulsive, spontaneous, energetic and determined towards success.

Ishika

A very soft and feminine name, Ishika means 'arrow', 'one who achieves', 'dart', and 'daughter of God'. Girls with this name are independent and like to take up challenges. They are creative, ambitious, and intelligent individuals.

Iksura

As beautiful as the name sounds, it also has a beautiful meaning too. Iksura means 'a fragrant grass', and their numerology number is 7. They are flexible, hardworking and have dreams. These individuals are very kind to people around them.

Inaaya

The baby girl's name, Inaaya, has a very feminine meaning, 'Girl from God'. They are natural leaders and friendly and lively individuals. People with this name are natural leaders and often determined towards their success.

Inbagani

Inbagani is a very unique Hindu baby girl name. The meaning of this name is 'sweet girl'. As the name defines, these individuals are very sweet and charismatic. Their numerology number is 3.

Indira

Indira is a Hindu baby girl used popularly in India. It has a Sanskrit meaning, 'beauty' and 'splendid', and has a connection with Indian mythology. Their zodiac sign is Aries and has numerology number 1.

Indratha

Indratha is a Hindu baby girl name, meaning 'power' and 'dignity of Indra'. Their numerology number is 3. People with the name Indratha personality are friendly, impulsive, energetic and successful individuals.

Indu

Indu is a short and simple name which means 'moon', rooted in Indian mythology. People with this name are very passionate, independent and risk-takers. Keep your baby name that is easy to pronounce and is simple yet beautiful.

Inbavalli

It is a hard name to pronounce but is a very unique name. Inbavalli means 'happy girl'. Their numerology number is 1. These individuals are capable to become a leader, are independent, and ambitious.