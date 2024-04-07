Hindu Baby Girl Name Starting With The Letter J: Meaning, Qualities And More

Baby girl | Canva

As new parents, we often struggle to name babies with some modern names. It can be a hard task to choose one name, and we are often confused between many. We have made it easy for you. Explore the list of modern baby names with the letter 'J'.

Janvi

Janvi is a popular Hindu girl name. It is another name for 'River Ganga'. According to their numerology number 2, these individuals are sensitive, protective, and supportive. They are very good listeners.

Jagruti

The meaning of the girl's name, Jagruti, is 'awareness'. Their personality traits are adventurous, energetic, restless and indented. These individuals are very social and outgoing.

Jisha

Jisha means 'the person having the highest feelings for living'. The name holds a very beautiful meaning, defining their personality as well. They are empathetic, protective, intuitive, and influential individuals.

Jue

A very short and sweet name, Jue means 'generosity'. The Japanese origin of the name Jue means 'tree' or 'blessed'. Their numerology number is 9, which defines their personality as spiritual, kind, sacrificial and accepting.

Jeeya

The meaning behind the girl's name Jeeya is, 'life' and 'sweetheart'. These individuals are creative, positive, innovative and motivated people. They have a freedom-loving persona.

Jeevika

Jeevika is a beautiful baby girl name which means 'water'. Their personality traits are kind, compassionate, aware and spiritual. They are dedicated to solving problems in society.

Jigya

Jiya is a very cute name, which means 'curiosity to know'. Their numerology number is 7, defining their personality as intellectual, reserved, mysterious and analytical individuals.

Jini

Jini is a Latin origin name which means 'maiden'. It also has another origin; in Hindu origin, the name means 'variation of Jenny, which is a diminutive of jane and jenifer'. They have a healing, caring, romantic and warm personality.

Jiya

Jiya is a popularly used Hindu girl name in India. The name means 'heart' and 'life'. They have a kind, accepting, aware, and spiritual personality. Their numerology number is 9.

Jiva

The name Jiva means 'life' and 'immortal'. They have an attractive and charismatic personality. These individuals are talkative, influential and inspiring.