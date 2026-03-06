Here’s Why Rolex Wears Its Crown with Pride

In the flickering universe of luxury, there’s a reason Rolex continues to be the most desired, ever-appreciating, and the hardest to bag watch brand. Not just a statement of style, the brand has proved its ultimate strength thanks to its consistent design language and historical significance. The undisputed Crown of the world of watches, it is the most easily recognised and the most bankable watch, making it a stable investment asset.

As per recent industry reports and export data, the watch industry is facing an existential crisis. Exports are down, large conglomerates are facing a decline in sales, and frequent leadership changes are adding to uncertainty at major brands. The overall outlook for the watch business remains cautious, as the industry faces headwinds from a strong Swiss Franc and the economic and political uncertainties around the world. However, this doesn’t seem to affect Rolex, which remains the unrivalled market leader, with sales touching CHF 10.5 billion, now accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue of the Swiss watch industry.

The stunning Rolex boutique at the Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur |

The recent Vontobel Bank report, along with Morgan Stanley/LuxeConsult, highlights strengthening of Rolex’s position with revenues surpassing the next four competitors: Cartier (CHF 3354 mn), Audemars Piguet (CHF 2436 mn), Patek Philippe (CHF 2351 mn) and Omega (CHF 1677 mn). Rolex remains an enigma, making every business move a case study, sans the obvious strategy of PR or official communication.

One of their strongest pillars is a strong product line driven by iconicity, scarcity, strong auction strategy, and strong returns on investment. One clear and brilliant strategy adopted by the brand recently was to produce more steel and gold, and gold watches when the demand peaked, pushing the premium on undersupplied steel models to astronomical levels. This clever change in the product offering has helped the brand to maintain a healthy growth in revenues.

Three Icons That Outperformed Expectations

Beyond being symbols of status and craftsmanship, three iconic Rolex models have evolved into alternative assets with remarkable historical performance on the secondary watch market. Here’s why the Submariner, GMT-Master II, and Cosmograph Daytona stand out as exceptional performers.

Rolex Submariner: The Quintessential Dive Watch

The Rolex Submariner is arguably the most recognisable dive watch, a tool watch that crossed over into mainstream culture, thanks to iconic associations and timeless design. Over the past 15 years, Submariner models, especially the ceramic-bezel models like the 116610, have shown approximately 270–335% appreciation in secondary market values. For context, if you had bought a Submariner for around $4,700 in 2010, it would have averaged roughly $17,000 by 2025, marking a significant compound return. In recent years, the model has continued to command a premium, even after market corrections post-2022.

Rolex GMT-Master II: Dual Time Zone, Dual Value

Originally conceived for Pan Am pilots in the 1950s, the GMT-Master II has become one of Rolex’s most sought-after sports watches. Models like the ‘Pepsi’ (red and blue bezel) and ‘Batman’ (black and blue) have become cult classics and their recognisable aesthetics and functionality resonate with frequent travellers and collectors. Secondary market data consistently shows that the GMT-Master II has been the top performer across Rolex collections, with total appreciation exceeding 500% since 2010.

A watch that cost around $3,400 fifteen years ago can now command upwards of $20,000. Analysts forecast the GMT-Master II will continue delivering compound growth (around 6% CAGR through 2030), driven by strong demand and limited supply. Its exceptional secondary-market liquidity and global demand keep resale prices firmly elevated.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona: Racing Heritage Meets Investment Potential

The Cosmograph Daytona, originally built for motorsport timing, has achieved legendary status in both vintage and modern forms. It’s especially associated with the ‘Paul Newman’ variants, which have fetched record-breaking sums at auctions. From an investment perspective, Daytona models have shown substantial appreciation, with total secondary market growth often in the 350–360% range over the past 15 years. Modern steel references such as 116500LN have routinely traded 20–40% above their already high retail prices. Produced in far smaller quantities compared to other core models has led to the rarity and exclusivity of Daytona models, along with record prices at auctions, especially of Paul Newman models which drive strong secondary premiums. As a result, steel Daytonas routinely trade at nearly twice their retail price.