Here’s How To Make Collagen Work Better For Your Skin And Joints

You have seen brands use the term ‘collagen’ casually to boost their products. But it plays an essential role in your health, especially for your skin and joints. Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, has seen many patients come to her with material about collagen supplements since the advertisements have convincing photos and claims. “But collagen genuinely works only if you understand what your body needs to use it.”

The abundantly found collagen supports the skin’s firmness and plumpness, cushions joints, and keeps the gut lining intact, says Dr Kohli. According to Dr Saurabh Shah, Consultant Dermatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, collagen decreases in skin as we age, making it thinner, less elastic, and prone to wrinkles and sagging. “This protein in the joints found in the cartilage protects our bones and helps the joints move smoothly. Over time, collagen can break down, making the cartilage less resilient. It causes joint problems, stiffness and pain.”

He considers collagen supplements helpful for skin and joints, with research showing that collagen peptides can improve skin hydration, elasticity, and appearance when taken daily. “Some studies have also shown that taking collagen can decrease pain and improve mobility, especially for active people and older people with joint issues.”

Dr Kohli adds, “A major review published in 2023 confirmed something I observed clinically: consistent supplementation with hydrolysed collagen over eight to 12 weeks or a month significantly improved skin hydration, reduced wrinkle depth, and lowered joint pain scores in people with osteoarthritis. But how it works matters enormously.” That’s why one needs to take it daily to see obvious differences.

Following are some tips to make collagen work better for your skin and joints.

Have it with vitamin C: Dr Kohli fully trusts Dr Mark Hyman’s emphasis that vitamin C is a non-negotiable cofactor in collagen creation. “Without it, the amino acids the body gets from collagen supplements cannot be assembled into functional collagen fibres. Take their supplement alongside a small bowl of guava, a glass of amla juice, or a 500 to 1000 mg vitamin C capsule.”

Drinking water also works: Dr Shah considers water important for the skin, as it helps maintain its elasticity and healthy connective tissues. “Proper hydration helps keep our skin soft. It also helps our joints move more smoothly. Drinking water is good for our skin and our joints.”

Pay attention to hormones: Dr Carrie Jones, a respected name in hormonal health, has focused on oestrogen, directly helping skin’s collagen production. Thus, the biggest drop in skin quality and joint resilience in women happens mostly around perimenopause. Dr Kohli reveals, “I work with patients on DIM from cruciferous vegetables, seed cycling using flax and pumpkin seeds, and cutting down refined sugar, which damages collagen.”

Sleep works for collagen production: When you sleep, the body undergoes repair and regeneration processes. A rise in growth hormone levels helps with tissue repair and collagen production. Dr Shah reveals, “Bad sleep can raise inflammation and lower the body's healthy skin and connective tissues. Most adults require seven to nine hours of good sleep per night.”

Let the diet support the supplement: Supplements depend on a strong nutritional foundation, including bone broth, eggs, and legumes to provide raw amino acids, glycine and proline, upon which collagen is built. “Zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds activate the enzymes that help collagen fibres link properly. Sulphur-rich foods such as methi support the liver in clearing the oxidative waste that breaks collagen down. Collagen health is about gut integrity, liver function, and having enough micronutrients to support the whole process,” mentions Dr Kohli.

Protect what you already have: Supplements cannot be saved under daily unprotected sun exposure and refined-carb diets. These aggressive killers bind to collagen fibres and make them stiff and brittle over time. “SPF 50 every single morning is important. For joints specifically, turmeric, ginger, and omega-3-rich foods like flaxseed reduce the low-grade inflammation that degrades cartilage fastest,” suggests Dr Kohli.

Collagen works towards skin and joints’ health when you combine the right cofactors, hormonal balance, a low-inflammatory diet, and regular sun protection.