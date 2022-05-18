Here's how Avani Shantanu Dixit has become an inspiration for ambitious youngsters

A nation's future depends on the thought process of youth. If the youth has a progressive attitude nothing can stop it. Avani Shantanu Dixit is one of the rare young Indian talents which are shaping up the future of our nation beautifully.

Avani is an Entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, philantropist and influencer just at the age of 23. While running her business, Avani Shantanu Dixit, is also studying Image Consultancy and Styling from Style Coaching Institute, London.

The bright and talented girl is an example that of someone has focus on the right path then nothing is impossible.

Avani in her early 20s has found a place among the biggest entrepreneurs of the nation. For the same reason she has also become an inspiration of youngsters who want to make it big in their life.

Avani was just 17 when she started her own fashion studio. Later during the wedding of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, she got the opportunity to intern with Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist.

Cut to 2022 she is the Founder and CEO of Avani Cosmetics Pvt Ltd which recently launched a new brand Avanii. The brand emphasizes the phrase “Beauty is Power" and aims to boost the wearer's confidence and make them feel great by evoking the right kind of enthusiasm and zeal in them.

The 23-year-old, Avani has brought on board Laxminarayan Tripathi, fondly called Laxmi Maa, as the face of her brand’s red lipstick, naming it after her cause. Avanii has become India’s first beauty brand to have a transgender person as the face of the brand, offering India’s first unique Italy-made, luxury, and Sephora clean cosmetic products.

Talking about her journey in the industry, Avani Dixit says that if something fascinated her the most, it was all things fashion. As she grew up, things started happening for her, and she became a part of the fashion and beauty industry.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:40 PM IST