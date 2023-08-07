Heer Fashion Emerges As A Modernesque Online Saree Brand In The Fashion Space

Heer Fashion has grown from strength to strength, owing to its rich designs and quality, priced affordably.

No matter how much ever we speak about a few businesses taking over their respective industries, it still feels much more discussions are needed around them for the world to know their genius and the sheer brilliance with which their founders worked day in and day out. Putting more light on such brands that showcase how a genuine intent and purpose can do wonders for a brand in any product category and industry is necessary.

This genuine purpose has what helped Heer Fashion to rage positively in the fashion industry in India and now even in the online world. It has indeed emerged as a modernesque online saree brand in the current fashion niche, which is looked upon by several other up-and-coming brands in the industry.

What started as an offline store in Surat, Gujarat, has now spread its wings across India with 50+ outlets and a growing online presence that is only on the rise. It is known as the only saree brand that offers a video shopping experience, where customers can choose from their vast catalogue of 5000+ sarees ranging from Bandhani, Paithani, Banarasi, to Kanchipuram, Silk, Patola, and more and premium fabrics from cotton silk, georgette, chiffon, zari weaving, satin, organza etc.

After venturing into the online space in 2012, they have collaborated with several celebs as well, including Sonalika Joshi, aka Madhavi Bhabhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The online saree e-commerce B2C brand offer products that take people back to their cultural roots that is, how authentic and genuine are their designs and quality, priced affordably.

What has remained a highlighting factor of the brand’s success is its support for women workers. So far, they have employed 70% of women’s staff, opening doors of women empowerment.

They offer an easy 7-day return and exchange and also give 100% refund to those who are not satisfied with their purchase. Since they are the manufacturers, there are no mediators, so the sarees are delivered directly to customers from the factory. They also have a dedicated customer support team for any queries and questions, besides offering free shipping and fast delivery within 3-5 working days.