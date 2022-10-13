Healthy eating during monsoon: Foods to eat and foods to avoid

Representational Image |

Indian monsoon – a season not only associated with cool breeze, refreshing showers and fresh blooms of fruits and natural vegetation but also cravings for steamy hot cup of tea and pakoras basically lots of yummy food, not to forget the drop in immunity ,monsoon infections and ailments. Yes for a moment we all feel like enjoying rains and indulging in delicious foods; but what’s the right way to enjoy monsoons and stay healthy?

Here are a few healthy foods choices for this monsoons:



1) Seasonal fruits: Heaps of mangoes are replaced with cherries lychees, plums, peaches, apples, melons, pears in the market; all rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber. No matter how tempting the cut fruit plate is refrain eating raw fruits from outside.



2) Hot Soup: Hot bowl of soup with carrot, tomato, pumpkin, mix veg , dal shorbas with ginger garlic and hint of spices is a perfect combination of fibre antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods to boost immunity.



3) Herbs and spices: Herbal tea with lemongrass, ginger and honey soothe the irritated throat. Also, concoction made from ginger, peppercorn, clove, cinnamon and honey help in recovery from flu.



4) Seafood: Fish is known for being omega 3 rich and protein rich however monsoon is the breeding season for fish and aquatic animals also rainwater leaches chemicals and contaminants in the water bodies making way into food chain which can have adverse health effects.



5) Leafy vegetables: Amazing source of fibre, magnesium and antioxidants however a huge breeding ground for microbes at the same time carrier or soil particles/ contaminants that may make a way to healthy gut inspite of several washing attempts. Best to be consumed in other seasons.



6) Fried foods: Pakoras, wadas, patras,fries are common cravings have you ever wondered why?

Cloudy skies deprives us one of sunshine and so is the dip in sunshine vitamin and lowers serotonin levels, which causes seasonal affective disorder (SAD) a type of depressive feeling. It also results in a dip in the production of Vitamin D, which is essential for the body.

To make up for this body craves more carbohydrates to boost serotonin levels fried crispies loaded with with carbs serve the purpose. But it's not exactly the right way better option could be grilled, roasted or stir-fried snacks with will also do the same job.



7) Hydration : Cool weather may not make you thirsty but hydration is very important from a clean hygienic source as risk of contamination is highest.



8) Probiotics: No matter what you eat healthy gut is very important to perfectly process it. Regular consumption of probiotics in form of curd and fermented foods restore the normal gut flora enhancing digestion.

Monsoon hues can truly be enjoyed with rainbow of healthy foods!

