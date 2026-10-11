‘He Had An Incredible Sense Of Humour’: Nidhi Gupta, Director Of Crossword Bookstores, Shares Her Memories Of Jeffrey Archer

"It is lovely to be back here."

That is how Lord Archer greeted the crowd gathered at our Kemps Corner store in Mumbai in 2016, when he visited Crossword to launch This Was a Man, the final book in his Clifton Chronicles. The room was packed with readers who had been waiting to see him, books in hand and the excitement was quite extraordinary.

With his familiar cheeky humour, he told the crowd how his friends in Britain would ask who came to see him in India. He would proudly tell them about being surrounded by his beautiful Indian fans, much to the envy of his friends back home. The room erupted in laughter.

That was Lord Archer. He had an incredible sense of humour, a commanding presence and a charm that could hold an entire room.

Over the years, we had the privilege of hosting him across several Crossword stores as he travelled through India. The crowds were always remarkable. I particularly remember our Aundh store in Pune, where people were pressed against the glass shutters, waiting just to catch a glimpse of him. At other stores, readers filled every floor and balcony. The excitement, the queues and the sheer affection people had for him were unlike anything we had experienced with most authors.

He knew how deeply India loved him. In our many interactions, Lord Archer would speak with great affection about his Indian readers, the extraordinary fan base he had here and how special Crossword was to him. It was a relationship that meant a great deal to us and one that he clearly cherished too.

That love was equally evident in the way his books sold. There was tremendous anticipation around every new Jeffrey Archer release. Readers would begin enquiring well before the books arrived and our stores would prepare for the demand. His books also had remarkable longevity. Titles published decades earlier continued to sell, finding new readers year after year. Even today, his stories remain popular with readers discovering him for the first time as well as those who have followed his work for years.

For generations of Indian readers, Jeffrey Archer was often the author who made reading addictive. Kane and Abel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, A Matter of Honour, A Prisoner of Birth and the Clifton Chronicles became books that readers recommended, exchanged and passed on. His connection with India found its way into his fiction too, with Mumbai featuring in Cometh the Hour.

He understood the art of keeping a reader hooked. There was always intrigue, suspense and the possibility of a twist you never saw coming. His stories were immensely readable and he had that rare ability to make you want to turn just one more page, even when you knew you should have put the book down an hour earlier.

He could be firm, particular and commanding, but also incredibly warm, witty and affectionate. There was a certain enigma about him, a larger-than-life personality that made every meeting interesting. He genuinely enjoyed interacting with readers and the affection between him and his Indian audience was always wonderful to witness.

Only a few days ago, we received a special video message from Lord Archer for Crossword, speaking to his Indian readers about his final book, Adam and Eve. That message has now become particularly poignant and something we will treasure deeply.

For all of us at Crossword, Adam and Eve will hold a very special place. After years of eagerly awaiting his next release, there is something deeply emotional about knowing that this is his final story.

We will always cherish the wonderful memories we shared with Lord Archer. The packed stores, the conversations, the laughter, the warmth and the incredible excitement that accompanied every visit will stay with us.

His books will continue to find new readers, just as they have for decades. And for those of us fortunate enough to have known him and witnessed the extraordinary love he shared with India, those memories will always mean a little more.