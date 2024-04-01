Having Trouble Sleeping? Follow These 7 Habits To Improve Your Sleep At Night

Many of us have trouble sleeping at night, and there are many reasons for it. But there are some effective ways through which you can fix your sleep schedule and not struggle with sleep deprivation. Practice the below habits to improve your sleep at night.

Make a schedule

Make a schedule and decide on a time at which you'll sleep and wake up every day. Be consistent with the schedule and follow it, even on weekends. Following a schedule can be a hard task at the start, but it helps a lot once you get used to it.

Wake up early

Waking up early is the best habit you should follow to get good sleep at night. If you wake up early in the morning every day and go for a walk, then it helps your body feel energised and fresh for the day. Later at night, you will feel tired and sleepy, which further helps you sleep early.

Do some exercise

Don't be like a sack bag and stay in one place the whole day. Try moving your body and incorporating some exercises, yoga and meditation into your daily routine, which will help you sleep at night.

Don't take long naps

Taking long naps will keep you awake at night. Longer naps will make it difficult for you to get sleepy at night, which further leads you to not sleep on time. Take short naps and rest during your daytime instead of sleeping for a longer period.

Turn off Electronic Devices

Don't be a night owl and stay up till late. Keep your mobile phone one hour before bed and turn off all electronic devices like televisions, laptops, mobile phones, etc., before sleeping. The more the screen exposure, the more it will be difficult for you to sleep.

Take a cold shower

Take a cold shower before sleeping, it helps to relax your body and boost blood circulation. Long showers help you sleep properly and not feel tired after a busy day.

Have a routine

Have a night routine before sleeping. After taking a shower, light up your favourite fragrance candle, do night skincare and play some music. This will help you to feel relaxed and also keep your skin feeling good.