Hardik Pandya Reveals Hanuman Chalisa Is His Go To Track Every Morning; 'No Other Song Gives Me Positivity'

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offered fans a glimpse into his personal routine and mindset during Day 2 of The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience, held at Jio World Garden.

Sharing the stage with batting coach Kieron Pollard, Hardik participated in an engaging panel discussion moderated by cricket presenter Jatin Sapru. While the conversation largely focused on Mumbai Indians’ ambitions for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, it was Hardik’s candid revelation about his daily ritual that struck a chord with fans.

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When asked about his go to track, the MI skipper shared that he begins each day by listening to the Hanuman Chalisa. “I listen to Hanuman Chalisa every morning. I start my day with it. There’s no other song which gives you positive energy which Hanuman Chalisa gives,” he said, drawing applause from the packed audience.

Reflecting on his journey, Hardik added a personal touch: “I remember I had a Motorola phone with a ‘phata hua speaker’, and today I have a Ferrari, but listening to Hanuman Chalisa has not changed for me.”

The revelation added a deeper, more personal dimension to the high-energy fan festival, which has been blending cricket, music and culture. Day 1 of the event saw stars like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav entertaining fans with dance moments alongside performances by DIVINE and Nucleya, along with viral fan interactions.

As Mumbai Indians gear up to face Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, Hardik’s words underline not just the team’s competitive spirit but also the mindset and discipline driving their campaign for a record sixth IPL title.