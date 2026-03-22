Hardik Pandya Promises 110m Six, Eyes 6th Title As MI Stars Shine On Day 2 Of ‘The MIX’ In Mumbai

Hardik Pandya & Pollard |

Day two of The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience turned up the excitement as skipper Hardik Pandya and batting coach Kieron Pollard took centre stage at Jio World Garden. The fan festival, hosted by Mumbai Indians, continued to blend cricket, entertainment and fan engagement into one electrifying experience.

In an engaging panel discussion moderated by commentator Jatin Sapru, Hardik and Pollard opened up about their ambitions for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Addressing a packed audience of fans, Hardik made MI’s intentions clear, winning a record-extending sixth title.

“Dream is to win IPL for the sixth time for our paltan. I also want to continue the legacy that Mumbai Indians has,” he said, reflecting on his journey with the franchise and the culture that shaped him as a player. Emphasising team spirit and performance, he added that his goal is to represent the best cricket MI has ever played.

Adding a dose of excitement, the MI skipper also made a bold promise, revealing that fans can expect a massive 110-metre six from him this season, drawing cheers from the crowd.

A lighter moment during the session came when Sapru questioned why MI’s jersey doesn’t feature five stars despite their five IPL titles. Hardik’s witty response, “If we put those five stars already, where will we put the others which we will win?” perfectly summed up the team’s hunger for more success.

The high-energy Day 2 followed an equally vibrant opening day, where stars like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadavengaged with fans, danced to performances by DIVINE and Nucleya, and created viral moments, including a heartwarming interaction with singer Sanju Rathod.

With such immersive fan experiences and strong intent from the team, Mumbai Indians are clearly setting the tone ahead of their IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, aiming to end their five-year title drought in style.