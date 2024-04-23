Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Importance, Significance And Puja Muhurat Timings

Epitome of devotion and knowledge, Lord Hanuman |

Hanuman Jayanti signifies an important event that Hindus celebrate all around the world with great devotion. For Hindus, this day is auspicious since it provides an opportunity to consider and learn from the virtues of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti is observed primarily to honour him for his undying devotion to Lord Rama. Hanuman ji is the epitome of the perfect devotee throughout the Ramayana, doing seemingly insurmountable feats because of his unwavering love for Rama. His deeds operate as a continual reminder of the strength of faith and the value of commitment in the face of difficulty. In addition to celebrating devotion, Hanuman Jayanti honours Hanuman's extraordinary bravery and strength.

Hanuman Jayanti is a reminder of the universal principles that Hanuman exemplifies, regardless of one's religion. People are inspired by his steadfast dedication, unselfish service, and immense strength.

'The Hanuman Jayanti 'Purnima Tithi' begins on April 23, 2024, at 03:25 AM. The Hanuman Jayanti 'Purnima Tithi' ends on April 24, 2024, at 05:18 AM.

Offerings of sweets and flowers are made, prayers are said, and hymns like the Hanuman Chalisa are chanted. To show how committed they are, some believers even keep a fast. On April 23 there are three muhurat for this occasion. The first muhurat is from 09.03 AM to 10.41 AM. The second muhurat is from 11.53 AM to 12.46 PM. There is another muhurat from 8.14 PM to 9.35 PM.

Rituals for Hanuman Jayanti

Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up in the morning.

Placing an idol of Lord Hanuman and lighting a diya with desi ghee is another tradition.

It is recommended that devotees offer flowers and chant Bajrang Baan and Hanuman Chalisa.

Visit Hanuman Temple and offer Chola to Lord Hanuman, which includes jasmine oil, clothes, and sindoor, is a ritual.

Offering red or saffron-coloured cloth as a symbol of devotion towards the deity.

Reading the holy 'Ramayana', is observed on this day as one of the rituals along with the chanting of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.