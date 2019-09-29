Hair and now

For comfort and styling, we can go for ponytails, top-knots or classy buns. In the forties, hair tends to get brittle and thus requires proper care. However, do not be afraid of the age and go for the hair-cut you want. If you have your hair long, messy braids and buns will make you look younger. In the fifties, the hair’s nature and health should be analysed. If opting for colouring, go for a lighter colour to look younger. Consulting a stylist can help decided what colour works best for your skin tone and face shape.”

Those in their sixties should choose an easy-going short hairstyle to enhance their features and hide any blemishes, Sargam mentions. “Most women’s hair turns grey at this age. Though it can look sexy not everyone is confident enough to carry it off. One can opt for soft light colour shades of blonde instead of browns. If the natural colour used to be dark, opt for a dark base with lighter highlights. In the seventies and eighties, one should not follow rules; rather opt for a comfortable and happy hairstyle. If there is something you always wanted to try, this is the right time to take that plunge. A classic bob or a shoulder-length hair and even spiky cuts if you are confident enough.”