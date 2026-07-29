Guru Purnima 2026 Wishes In Hindi: गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Guru, Teachers & Parents |

Guru Purnima 2026, celebrated on July 29, is a special occasion dedicated to expressing gratitude to the gurus, teachers, mentors, and parents who guide us with wisdom and inspire us throughout life. Whether you're sending a heartfelt WhatsApp message or posting a tribute on social media, these meaningful Hindi wishes are a beautiful way to honour their invaluable role on this auspicious day.