Guilty Pleasure? Science Says Your Reality TV Obsession Is Totally Normal

It's a Tuesday night. You have an early meeting, a book you've been meaning to finish, and every intention of sleeping by eleven. And yet, there you are at 1 am, fully invested in whether two strangers in a locked house are going to make up or blow up, texting a friend in capital letters about someone you have never met and will never meet.

Sound familiar? Don't worry, you have plenty of company. In 2026, reality TV isn't just background noise for lazy weekends anymore. It's the main event. Unscripted drama has subtly displaced the old daily soap operas, with Bigg Boss causing its usual turmoil, Lock Upp opening new cells, Khatron Ke Khiladi daring people off cliffs, and Alliance drawing new audiences. The scale is genuinely staggering. The Bigg Boss franchise alone reached over 500 million viewers in 2025 and clocked more than 438 billion viewing minutes across its language editions. That's a lot of people choosing to watch other people simply... live.

So what exactly is going on in our heads? Is it just nosiness with better lighting or something else?

You are wired to watch

Before you feel guilty about your ‘guilty pleasure,’ here's some comforting news: your brain is basically built for this.

"Although reality TV appeals to our natural curiosity about human affairs, it goes well beyond simple voyeurism. Being social beings, we are naturally inclined to observe the thoughts and behaviors of others in order to better understand our social surroundings. Reality shows combine conflict, competitions, humor, romance and surprises… all features which are natural for grabbing our attention. The anticipation of what will happen next also engages the reward centers of our brain,” says Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at the Department of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

This explains a lot. Every cliffhanger, every ‘you will find out after the break,’ is a tiny hit of anticipation. Your brain leans in, hungry for the next twist. The show knows this. That's the whole game.

Mirror on the screen

But there's something sneakier happening too. When you watch a contestant lose their temper, break down, or scheme their way out of a corner, you're not just being entertained. You are measuring ourselves.

"By observing how other people deal with relationships, conflicts and decisions we can contrast ourselves against their beliefs, values and behavior. This phenomenon is known as social comparison and it's a common psychological process that helps to learn, analyze and understand our own life experiences. Reality TV shows also give people escapism and cultural conversation," explains Mehezabin.

Which is a fancy way of saying: half the fun is turning to whoever's next to you and declaring, ‘I would never do that.’ Reality TV hands you a free arena to judge, relate, cringe, and quietly ask ourselves what you would do in the same shoes. It's a mirror, a debate, and a group chat all rolled into one.

Chandni Shah, a devoted reality show watcher who knows the feelings well. "I love reality shows, the drama, the fights, it all works on survival instinct. I agree most shows are scripted or make situations revolve around their favourites, but at the end they fight for winning. The competitive spirit and the twists and turns make the show. Of course, I get emotionally connected when my favourite contestant is crying because of their journey. I relate to them a lot. I imagine if I were in their shoes, I would do the same,” she explains.

Parasocial relationship?

Notice how Chandni says ‘my favourite,’ as though talking about a friend? That's not an accident of language. That's your brain doing something it does remarkably well.

On this, Mehezabin opines, "This happens because of parasocial relationships, namely emotional connections that people form with media figures as a result of prolonged exposure to them. As viewers observe participants of reality TV show for several weeks or even months, they get to know their personality, problems and successes. And our brains treat such an emotional narrative in the same way as they do when we encounter similar stories in our real life."

Weeks of watching someone laugh, cry, fight, and dream, and your heart stops keeping score of what's real and what's for the cameras. You just care. That's why a stranger's eviction can genuinely ruin your evening, and you'll defend them online like family.

No guilt, please

Loving reality TV doesn't make you shallow or a snoop. It makes you gloriously, predictably human, a social animal doing exactly what it evolved to do: watch, compare, connect, and care. The screen just gives that ancient instinct a comfy sofa and a remote. So go on, press play on one more episode. Science says you were never going to resist anyway.