Guiding Light: The Fool Proof

We all know that the issue of corruption has stirred up numerous debates and agitations and attracted extensive coverage in the Indian media over the past few years. Many a times those involved in doing corruption go scot free and they lead a luxurious life and enjoy many privileges without being accountable for their nefarious deeds. But we forget that the law of karma is infallible and immutable. As per this law every act or expression by a human being will be experienced by him/her in the same degree and nobody can escape the effects of this law. What we cannot see most of the time is how and when an action is punished or rewarded, as a result of which we get disillusioned.

However, as per karmic law, sometimes the result of an action may be carried over to the next life and hence it says that there is always perfect justice in whatever happens. This can be seen when we see that someone who is born with physical, economic and social challenges, Why? Simply because past karma is carried over and experienced in the next birth. Thus, understanding the law of karma will help us to perceive life in a deeper and holistic way.

Firstly, we must realise that the doer of karma is not the body but the being or the soul which is immortal and eternal Law of karma facilitates and shapes the continuous journey or evolution of the human soul. If people could see in advance that each corrupt deed they commit would boomerang into a painful suffering or loss for them either in this life or in the future lifetime, they would never commit a wrong again. But they neither have the wisdom nor have the strength to live a life of total moral integrity.

We must realise that richness of character is the most essential and real wealth that raises the value of human life, for, without this, a rich person may have temptations to commit more crime. But, it seems that there is little attention to these things. Today people have lost faith in God and good karma. But the law of karma is the most fool proof law that guarantees good return to those who do good. Remember! The wheel of divine justice never fails. So, instead of seeking short-term pleasures and rewards through corrupt deeds let us live a righteous life and reap the fruit of abundant joy and wellbeing.

—By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji