Guiding Light: Mental health and you

The world is populated by those who measure success through bank balances, BMIs, waistlines or their social media following. Have you questioned if these are enough to guarantee your well-being? As we are regularly and repeatedly discovering, health is no longer a routine blood test, a clean chit from your GP or moderate body weight. The dangers of stress-induced anxiety and depression are as real for you as it is for any world famous celebrity. This is a clear indication that money, status or fame are not assurances of a happily ever-after.

We do not consider mental health as a parameter of our health index. There is not sufficient attention given to the importance of mental health as much it is to physical health.When afflicted by poor mental health, our greatest loss becomes the inability to enjoy that which we already have. Playing a role of the ‘have- nots’ have rendered us impotent in gratitude and contentment for our existing blessings.

Our priority should shift towards gaining mental equilibrium to enable better living. To rectify this situation, we must begin to make changes in our day-to-day lives which after repeated practice become habits that can save us from the heartbreak of a defeated self. First and foremost, discipline is a trait that should be incorporated in every aspect of life.

Our sleeping, eating and, waking patterns should be scheduled to bring out our optimum self. Mental health can be brought to balance through Mann Dhyan or meditation of the mind. In this technique, you are to nourish your thoughts, prepare powerful positive affirmations for yourself and carry them into your meditative practice to reduce and remove negative thinking. Another method would be to resort to counselling. Clear up your energies by spending time with a mentor or counsellor who can open up spaces inside you by draining you of your cluttered state of emotions. Expand your mind and consciousness by getting more connected to positive people, positive activities and a healthier way of thinking.

— Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Lifestyle Coach