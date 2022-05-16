Grill & Tonic: This newly opened bar in Thane serves piquant cocktails and food with a view

I know you won't believe me if I say Thane's got a cool roof top bar, probably for a date or 'casual drinks' with your buddies. A bar overlooking the scenic mountains of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Grill & Tonic- a rustic Mediterranean rooftop bar & bistro, right in the heart of Thane city, just defined a new vine in the Mumbai suburbs.

Serving a plethora of grills not just from India but around the world, right from the tikkas of India, Adana from Turkey to the yakitori from Japan- talk about mouth-watering food with a view!

The serene, well-lit open-roof ambience is the perfect place to spend your evening, be it a sweet romantic date, a chill hang out with friends, celebration with family or just some cozy me-time.

The décor is inspired from vintage Mediterranean era and makes you feel it’s presence as you lose yourself in the spices and aromas of hot grills. G&T’s world class menu caters to your taste buds and delivers you delightful delicacies with rejuvenating drinks from the bar menu to get you going. Be it an old-fashioned, a negroni, a bloody mary, a martini you name it… there’s something for everyone!

I personally asked them for a customised cocktail of my choice, and within minutes I had my Gin and orange juice on my table, along with scrumptious kebabs.

Their signature dishes include gourmet kulcha basket including sundried tomato & olive kulcha, cheddar cheese chili kulcha, truffle wild mushroom kulcha, aloo & paneer kulcha served with black dal, imli chutney, aachar & sirke pyaaz, turkish lamb adana -hand pressed aromatic lamb minced skewers, garlic butter served with mint tahini sauce and the exquisite G&T platter with parsley & garlic fish, lamb adana, shish tawook, cheese & chicken adana served with hummus, carrot tartare, muhammara, and tahini, spinach yoghurt served with turkish bread.

Pair these dishes with exotic cocktails, for the old-school in you- the original Margarita named in honor of a fair maiden made with tequila, orange liqueur and fresh lime juice or Cosmopolitan with disputed origins made with a blend of citrus vodka, orange liqueur and cranberry juice. And if you’re feeling that luck and want to try something Zen then their in-house specials - Mexican Tripper a delightful blend of tequila, Cointreau, fresh melon pulp, hibiscus shrub and fresh rosemary or Nothing but Rose, whiskey infused with dried rose and mixed well with pineapple and rose water is the go-to drink for you.

And don’t forget to try the tree of life dessert made with crunchy muesli, passion fruit coulis & freshest mangoes of the season… and indulge in the real joys of life.



If you want to spend your Friday night with some commercial music and succulent food and amazing cocktails, Grill and Tonic is the place for you. Their best cocktail for me was 'Berried'. I was burried by their 'Berried'!

