Green Monday 2022: History, significance and celebrations

Green Monday refers to one of the retail industry's busiest shopping days, occurring on the second Monday in December.

It is the day many shoppers rush to purchase last-minute holiday gifts and take advantage of deals ahead of the holiday season in December.

Green Monday is the second Monday in December and one of the busiest retail shopping days in the United States. It is also known as Cyber Monday 2 in retail circles due to its high volume of online shoppers seeking last-minute holiday deals.

Green Monday History:

Earlier sales would start after Thanksgiving, however, some retailers started offering deals earlier during November and Green Monday came into existence.

Green Monday is is not famous as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this gaining importance now. It's also, specifically, the last Monday with at least 10 days prior to Christmas — which is important if the gift you bought needs at least 10 business days to arrive.

It was coined by eBay in 2007 to describe the biggest online sales day in December.

Green Monday Significance:

The "Green" in Green Monday does not refer to environment but money. The shoppers are more willing to spend with less than two weeks remaining until Christmas.

During Green Monday shoppers want to complete their holiday shopping lists in urgency.

This day was not famous earlier but as a shopping day now this day is taken seriously by shoppers. It is utilized by top online websites and stores like Walmart, Target, Amazon and almost everyone today.

