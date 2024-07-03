Greece Introduces 6 Day Working Week, Becomes First EU Country To Do So

Canva

Greece has implemented a controversial six-day workweek for certain firms, aiming to increase employment and production in the country located in southern Europe.



The rule, which went into effect on July 1, defies a worldwide trend in which businesses are investigating reducing the length of the workweek.



The new regulation, which was passed last year as a part of a larger set of labor laws, apparently gives employees of private companies that offer round-the-clock services the choice of working an extra eight-hour shift or an extra two hours per day.

What are the labor standards introduced?

A typical 40-hour workday could now be stretched to 48 hours per week for certain organizations due to this development. The six-day working week initiative does not apply to workers in the food service industry or tourism. Political analysts and labor unions have harshly criticized the decision.

Greece has passed a contentious new labor law that institutes a six-day workweek, in a daring decision that goes against the global trend of less work hours. The pro-business government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has led this agenda, which has sparked heated discussion across the country.

How does it affect Greek's economic future?

A six-day workweek is being introduced, which has sparked debate over the relative merits of employee well-being and economic gains.



This drastic change in labor laws is a big bet on Greece's economic prospects. According to the Greek City Times, the government claims that this legislation will modernize Greek labor practices and spur economic growth, but opponents raise concerns about possible detrimental effects on workers' productivity and well-being.



But there are issues with the legislation's details. Workers can now work a full-time job and a second job part-time, which might result in exhausting workweeks of 65 hours (five days) or an incredible 78 hours (six days). The possible benefit of employees working for long hours and six days a week might get positive turnover.

