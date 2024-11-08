Gopashtami 2024: Date, History, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, And All You Need To Know

Pinterest

Gopashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between Lord Krishna and the cows he cared for in Gokul. It’s observed on the eighth day of the Kartik month and highlights Krishna’s role as a cowherd, showing the importance of cattle in village life. This day is also special because it’s the only time devotees can see Radha Rani’s lotus feet, a rare and sacred event known as Charan Darshan.

Date and timings for Gopashtmi 2024

This year, Gopashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9. Drink Panchang says hat these are the auspicious timings to observe this festival.

11:56 PM on November 08, 2024- Ashtami tithi begins

10:45 PM on November 09, 2024- Ashtami tithi ends

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why is Gopashtmi celebrated? Know history

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna once convinced the people of Braj to stop making offerings to Indra, the rain god. Upset by this, Indra sent a powerful storm to flood the area. To protect everyone, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain with just his little finger, using it as a shelter for seven days. Eventually, Indra realized his mistake, stopped the storm, and asked Krishna for forgiveness. This act of protection is remembered on Gopashtami, honoring Krishna’s love for the people and animals, especially cows, in Braj.

Krishna was given the title of "Govinda," after the divine Surabhi cow showered him and Indra with her milk after Lord Krishna forgave him. Cows are revered on Gopashtami in remembrance of Krishna's mercy, and the celebration has been observed with devotion ever since.

Rituals observed on Gopashtami

Cows are bathed, decorated with flowers, and sometimes their horns are painted, honoring their sacred role.

People worship cows and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill, thanking Krishna for his protection.

A red tilak is applied to the cows’ foreheads, signifying blessings.

Devotees walk around the cows as a mark of respect.

Special foods are offered to cows, and they’re fed treats like jaggery, fruits, and grains.

Devotees without cows visit Gaushalas to offer food there