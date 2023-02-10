Google Doodle in honor of P.K. Rosy, Malayalam cinema’s first actress | Google Doodle

Google Doodle is celebrating 120th birth anniversary of PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema. So, let's know more about her.

Born at Nandankode Trivandrum, the late actress spent her younger years as a grass-cutter as her father died when she was young. She also discovered her love for performing at this age. During those days women who considered acting as a serious profession were labeled licentious or loose. Rosy's love for acting seems to have surpassed concerns she may have held for what society would call her.

She was skilled in Kakkirasi Nattakam, a style of Tamil folk theatre and became well-known after starring as the female lead in the 1928 film 'Vigathakumaran' (The Lost Child).

When Vigathukumaran was released, members of the Nair community were enraged to see a Dalit woman portray a Nair. The movie also, featured a scene in which the male lead kissed a flower in her hair; and the audience threw stones at the screen on watching this.

As per reports, her home was burnt down by upper castes and Rosy was compelled to flee the state and then, she got married to lorry driver Kesavan Pillai and spent rest of her life in Tamil Nadu.

